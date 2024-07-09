Keri Russell, an American actress and dancer, has a net worth of $12 million. She first gained fame for her role as Felicity in the WB drama “Felicity.” Her performance in “The Americans” earned her Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. In 2023, she starred in the Netflix series “The Diplomat.” Beyond television, Russell has appeared in various films, including “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in 2019. In 2017, she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Keri Russell Net Worth $12 Million Date of Birth March 23, 1976 Place of Birth Fountain Valley, California Nationality American Profession Actress, Dancer

Early Life

Keri Lynn Russell was born on March 23, 1976, in Fountain Valley, California. Raised with two siblings, Keri’s family moved frequently due to her father’s job as a Nissan Motors executive, living in Texas, Arizona, and Colorado. From a young age, Russell was passionate about the performing arts, especially dance.

Keri Russell Career

At 15, Keri Russell showcased her dancing talents on the Disney Channel’s “All-New Mickey Mouse Club” from 1991 to 1994, launching her entertainment career. By 16, she landed a major role in the movie “Honey, I Blew Up the Kid” and appeared in the sitcom “Boy Meets World.”

Russell’s breakthrough came in 1998 when she starred in the title role of the series “Felicity.” The show, which followed the college life of Felicity Porter, received critical acclaim and numerous awards, including an Emmy for Outstanding Cinematography and a Golden Globe for Russell’s performance.

During her time on “Felicity,” Russell also appeared in films like “Eight Days a Week,” “The Curve,” and “Mad About Mambo.” In 2002, she starred in the film “We Were Soldiers,” which was both a commercial and critical success.

Also Read: Keith Sweat Net Worth

After “Felicity” ended, Russell ventured into stage acting, making her Broadway debut in 2004 with “Fat Pig.” She returned to film and TV with roles in “The Magic of Ordinary Days,” “The Upside of Anger,” “Into the West,” and “Mission: Impossible III.”

In 2007, she starred in the critically acclaimed film “Waitress,” followed by roles in “Grimm Love,” “The Girl in the Park,” and “August Rush.” She continued her film career with appearances in “Bedtime Stories,” “Extraordinary Measures,” and “Running Wilde.”

In 2013, Russell began starring as Elizabeth Jennings in the FX drama “The Americans,” a role that earned her critical acclaim and award nominations. During this period, she appeared in films like “Dark Skies,” “Austenland,” and the commercially successful “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” and “Rise of the Planet of the Apes.” She also starred in “Free State of Jones” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” Additionally, Russell has an established career as a voice actress, notably voicing Wonder Woman in several animated projects.

Keri Russell Relationships

Keri Russell was previously married to contractor Shane Deary, with whom she has two children. They divorced in 2014. She then began a relationship with Matthew Rhys, her co-star from “The Americans,” and they have one child together.

Real Estate

Keri Russell resides in a luxurious home in Brooklyn, New York, where she raises her family.

Keri Russell Net Worth

Keri Russell net worth is $12 million.