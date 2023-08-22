Kericho County Official Arrested in Connection with Nyakach Ethnic Clashes

Police have in custody a man believed to be inciting violence between the Luo and Kipsigis communities living along the Kisumu-Kericho border.

In a police report seen by this writer, the police apprehended Edwin Koros who also works with the Kericho County government as a tax collector.

“On 19/8/2023 at 1930hrs following skirmishes resulting from an arson incident, investigations were conducted resulting in the arrest of one Edwin Koros a male adult aged 32 years old, working with Kericho county government as a tax collector, who is alleged to be inciting violence between the Luos and Kipsigis communities along the border of the two communities of Nyakach and Soin-Sigowet sub-counties,” reads the report in part.

The suspect was placed in custody and is assisting with the investigations.

“The border between the two communities still remains volatile but patrols are ongoing. Further progress report to follow. Case pending under investigation,” added the police.

On Sunday, Kisumu Governor Prof Anyang’ Nyong’o said the tension between the two communities had “snow-balled into a full-scale ethnic conflict”.

The county boss said that the clashes had left two dead and houses torched in Nyakach.

According to Nyong’o, hundreds had fled their homes especially in the worst affected areas of Kasaye and Jimo.

The county chief asked the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to move with speed and find a lasting solution.

“I also want to appeal to politicians from the Kericho side to hold barazas and ask their people to lay down their arms and give peace a chance,” he added.

He asserted that Kisumu leaders have already started engaging their people in peace talks.

“The fights along our borders must stop. Let there be no more deaths, injuries or destruction of property. Let the police embrace their motto of “Utumishi kwa Wote”.”

