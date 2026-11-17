The Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (KETRACO) has announced new job vacancies, offering employment opportunities on both contract and permanent and pensionable terms.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, the state-owned company invited qualified candidates to apply for various positions in its departments.

KETRACO is seeking to recruit two general managers on a contract basis. The positions are General Manager, Transmission Planning and Project Development, and General Manager, Transmission Infrastructure Development.

The company is also recruiting nine officers on permanent and pensionable terms.

The vacancies include Manager, System Control and Market Operation; Assistant Manager, Finance and Accounts; Assistant Manager, Design-Electrical; Assistant Manager, System Control and Market Operations; Assistant Manager, System Studies; and Assistant Manager, Supply Chain Management.

Other positions are Logistics, Principal Office Administrator and Assistant Office Administrator.

KETRACO said interested candidates should visit its official website for detailed information on the specific job requirements, qualifications, duties and application procedures.

The application deadline is December 4, 2026, at 5.00 pm.