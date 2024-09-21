Khaby Lame’s Net Worth: From Factory Worker To TikTok Star

Khaby Lame, a Senegalese-born social media sensation, has amassed a net worth of $20 million. Best known for his viral TikTok videos, Khaby has risen to global fame with over 160 million followers on the platform, making him the most followed person on TikTok. His simple yet hilarious content—where he mocks overly complicated life hacks with his signature deadpan expressions—has garnered widespread appeal. In addition to his TikTok success, Khaby also boasts around 80 million followers on Instagram, solidifying his place as a leading social media personality.

Khaby Lame Net Worth $20 Million Date of Birth March 9, 2000 Place of Birth Senegal

Khaby Lame Earnings

Khaby’s meteoric rise has translated into impressive financial gains. In a recent interview, he revealed that he can earn up to $750,000 per TikTok video. In 2022, he raked in around $10 million, and by 2023, his earnings soared to $17 million, thanks to lucrative sponsorships and brand partnerships. His success has made him one of the highest-paid influencers on TikTok, a significant leap from his humble beginnings.

Early Life

Khabane “Khaby” Lame was born on March 9, 2000, in Senegal. His family moved to Italy when he was just a baby, eventually settling in the public housing complexes of Chivasso. Despite living in Italy since infancy, Khaby faced challenges due to not being recognized as an Italian citizen until August 2022, which occasionally complicated his travel arrangements.

TikTok Fame

Before becoming a social media icon, Khaby worked as a factory laborer in Chivasso, Italy. However, in March 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, he was laid off as the factory shut down. With ample free time, Khaby turned to TikTok, unknowingly embarking on a life-changing journey.

Khaby’s content initially started with simple reaction videos, but he quickly found his niche by humorously critiquing over-the-top life hacks. His deadpan reactions, paired with his signature hand gestures and sarcastic smirk, resonated with millions of viewers globally. His understated yet clever videos soon made him one of the most followed individuals on TikTok. By June 2022, Khaby dethroned Charli D’Amelio to become the #1 most-followed person on TikTok, with 142.5 million followers at the time. As of now, his follower count exceeds 160 million.

Personal Life

Despite his worldwide fame, Khaby has remained humble. In October 2020, he got engaged to Zaira Nucci, and the couple has shared glimpses of their relationship on social media. A significant milestone in Khaby’s life came in 2022 when he finally received Italian citizenship, resolving long-standing travel and legal hurdles due to his status as a non-citizen despite living in Italy nearly all his life.

In addition to his social media endeavors, Khaby has started branching into other opportunities. He made a voice cameo in the Italian-dubbed version of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in 2022, showcasing his growing influence beyond TikTok.

