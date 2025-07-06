KHRC protests deportation of its senior legal advisor to Uganda

The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) Sunday protested the deportation of its Senior Program and Legal Advisor on Transitional Justice, Martin Mavenjina, to Uganda.

KHRC said Mavenjina had returned to Kenya on Saturday night at around 10 p.m. following an official visit to South Africa.

However, shortly after his arrival, he was deported under circumstances the commission has termed as unlawful and politically motivated.

KHRC said Mavenjina holds a valid work permit, and there was no legal basis for his forced removal from the country.

“The officer in charge of transitional justice holds valid documentation allowing him to work in Kenya. His deportation is not only unlawful but part of a larger scheme to silence human rights defenders,” the statement said.

The Commission accused the government of orchestrating a targeted crackdown on civil society actors and human rights activists.

There was no immediate explanation from the government over the issue.

“Since June 25, the regime has been deliberately targeting human rights defenders, and Mavenjina’s deportation is part of their broader strategy to suppress dissent,” KHRC added.

The commission vowed to pursue all legal and diplomatic avenues to ensure Mavenjina’s safe return.

There was drama at the commission offices along Gitanga Road when suspected goons raided there ahead of a planned press conference.

They disrupted the press conference sending those present to escape for their safety.

Some journalists lost their valuables in the drama. The goons said they did not want the commission to plan the Saba Saba rallies planned for July 7.

Police were informed and said they will investigate the drama.