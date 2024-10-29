Kiambu Senator Reveals Why He Won’t Report Alleged Bribery Attempt To DCI Over Gachagua Impeachment

Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang’wa has revealed why he will not report an alleged bribery attempt to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), related to the recent impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking on the Obina Show on Monday, Thang’wa stated that he was offered a substantial amount of cash from a car trunk by a colleague ahead of the impeachment vote, but he declined the offer.

According to Thang’wa, only 13 senators refused the bribe, while the rest accepted it.

When asked about the exact amount he was offered, Thang’wa replied, “There was a lot of it,” and explained that he didn’t count the money, noting, “I’ve never seen such money. I was tempted because I’m building a house in the village, and that amount could have finished two floors.”

The senator said the cash offer was made in the Senate parking lot.

After initially refusing the money, he returned to the Senate building, telling his colleague, “Let me think.”

Thang’wa shared that the vote was likely to pass due to the numbers supporting the impeachment, and he admitted that even the 13 senators who declined the bribe had moments of doubt.

When asked why he didn’t report the incident to the DCI, Thang’wa replied, “The government is just the government. If you report, you end up the one at risk. Rigathi Gachagua himself said his life was in danger, and instead of restoring his security, he was told to go record a statement. Later, they reinstated his security detail. I can’t report; the government is just the government.”

The government recently partially reinstated his security.

Gachagua, who was ousted on October 17, now has two elite General Service Unit (GSU) officers and two official vehicles assigned to him.

This development, which followed Gachagua’s public concerns over his safety, was confirmed by Senator Thang’wa, who urged the government to reinstate Gachagua’s employees as well.

Gachagua, who recently returned from the hospital, has expressed concerns over the withdrawal of security from his residences in Karen and Nyeri.

“I have been alone, without any officers. All officers close to me were disarmed and warned to stay away,” he stated, adding that if any harm comes to him or his family, President William Ruto should be held accountable.

He currently is challenging his impeachment in court, with the High Court set to hear the state’s challenge to conservatory orders that halted the swearing-in of Deputy President-elect Kithure Kindiki, President Ruto’s nominee for the role. Gachagua is seeking to block Kindiki’s assumption of office amid the ongoing legal proceedings.