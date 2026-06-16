KICD Directs Principals to Confirm Grade 10 Enrolment for Textbook Distribution

The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) has directed principals of public senior schools to confirm Grade 10 student enrolment data ahead of the second phase of textbook distribution.

In a notice, KICD Chief Executive Officer Prof. Charles Ong’ondo said the first phase of Grade 10 textbook distribution has already been completed, guided by initial data provided by the Ministry of Education (MoE).

“The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) informs all Senior School Principals that the first phase of the distribution of Grade 10 textbooks has been completed, guided by the data initially provided by the Ministry of Education (MoE),” Ong’ondo said.

He added that the institute is now seeking updated enrolment figures to guide the next phase of distribution.

“The Institute is seeking to confirm the Grade 10 student enrolment data in every public Senior School by the end of First Term 2026 in terms of numbers of learners taking various subjects,” he said.

According to KICD, the verification exercise will inform the second phase of textbook distribution to ensure all learners receive learning materials across all subjects on a one-to-one ratio in line with government policy.

Principals of public senior schools have therefore been asked to submit the current number of Grade 10 learners per subject, as well as details of textbooks received per subject.

Schools are required to submit the data through the online form: https://forms.office.com/r/MqThQtBxQh.

In addition, schools seeking assistance, those yet to receive textbooks, or those that received excess supplies are advised to contact KICD via email: bookdistribution@kicd.ac.ke or telephone 0733 762 412.

The deadline for submission has been set for June 19, 2026. KICD further noted that principals who have already submitted their data are not required to resubmit.