Killer cop Sang charged with Dr Victoria Mutiso’s murder

A police Inspector was charged with the murder of Dr Victoria Mutiso, who was assassinated on July 29, 2026, in Upper Hill, Nairobi.

Inspector Kenneth Kipkemboi Sang was charged with murder contrary to Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code, Cap 63, Laws of Kenya.

According to the particulars of the offence, on the morning of 29th July 2026 at about 9:30 am along Mawensi Road in Kilimani Sub-County within Nairobi County, the accused, jointly with others not before court, murdered Dr Mutiso.

The accused was presented before the court to answer the charge before Justice Alexander Muteti.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The probation officer has been granted 21 days to prepare a probation report, with the matter set for mention on November 30, 2026.

Dr Mutiso, a former director of the African Institute of Mental and Brain Health, was fatally shot and killed on July 29, 2026 in Nairobi.

Investigations have also linked Sang to the murder of lawyer Kyalo Mbobu, which occurred on September 29, 2025.

The prosecution alleges that Sang played a key role in planning the killing and is expected to face charges alongside other suspects already charged before the Kibera High Court.

The court heard that investigators recovered two spent cartridges and two bullets from the scene of Dr Mutiso’s murder.

A ballistic examination linked the recovered ammunition components to a Mini Jericho pistol that was subsequently recovered and examined. Investigators established that the firearm had been issued to Inspector Sang.

The DCI has also identified a land dispute involving Dr. Mutiso as a possible motive for the killing.

Investigators said the deceased was involved in a dispute over L.R. Number 1504/13, which is the subject of a case before the Machakos court.

Detectives had established that Sang, who is currently at large, allegedly coordinated the operation in liaison with Mbithe, who is already in police custody in connection with the murder of Dr. Mutiso, who was fatally shot on July 29, 2026 in Upper Hill, Nairobi.

The DPP has already approved murder charges against five suspects in connection with Mbobu’s killing.

They are Rose Mbithe Mulwa, her children Chris Mulwa and Angela Mulwa, and police constables Julius Kipkoeach Cheruiyot and Kennedy Kipkemoi Borboroi.