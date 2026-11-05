Muturi accuses Junet Mohammed of sending goons to attack opposition team in Migori

Democratic Party (DP) leader JB Muturi has accused Suna East MP Junet Mohammed of orchestrating an attack on his team in Migori Town, describing the incident as an attempt to intimidate opposition voices and undermine democratic freedoms.

In a strongly worded statement, Muturi condemned the alleged attack, claiming that goons had been sent to disrupt their activities in the town.

He accused unnamed political actors of resorting to violence and intimidation instead of engaging in democratic competition.

Muturi described the incident as political intolerance and warned that attacks against opposition leaders threatened the democratic space protected by the Constitution.

“We will not be silenced. We will not be intimidated. We will not surrender the democratic space that Kenyans fought so hard to secure,” he declared.

The DP leader maintained that political leaders had a constitutional right to engage with citizens, criticise government policies and offer alternative leadership without fear of intimidation.

He demanded accountability for those behind the alleged attack, warning against the normalisation of violence as a tool of political mobilisation.

Muturi further vowed that the incident would not derail his political activities or prevent him from engaging with residents.

“You may send goons to attack us, but you cannot intimidate the people of Kenya into surrendering their democratic freedom,” he said.

His accusations against Junet Mohammed had not been independently established.

Junet did not respond to our requests on the claims.

Several vehicles were damaged in the attack.