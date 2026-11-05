Former Attorney General Paul Kihara cremated in Nairobi

Former Attorney General Paul Kihara, who died on November 3 aged 72, was cremated in Nairobi in accordance with his final wishes.

His family said he had wished to be cremated. It was anticipated, some of those present said.

Kihara was cremated at the Kariokor Crematorium on Wednesday, November 4, in a ceremony attended by senior judicial officials and prominent leaders, including former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Among those who attended were Chief Justice Martha Koome, former Chief Justices Willy Mutunga and David Maraga, former Attorneys General Githu Muigai and Justin Muturi, former Attorney General Amos Wako, and Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Kihara’s death was announced by Chief Justice Martha Koome, who described him as an accomplished jurist, judicial leader and dedicated public servant whose contribution to Kenya’s legal institutions would endure.

“It is with profound sadness that I have learnt of the passing of Hon. Justice (Rtd.) Paul Kihara Kariuki, ECH, former Attorney General of the Republic of Kenya and former President of the Court of Appeal. On my own behalf, and on behalf of the entire Judiciary fraternity, I extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and all those whose lives he touched during his distinguished career in public service,” Koome stated.

President William Ruto also mourned the former Attorney General, highlighting his contribution to strengthening the country’s judicial institutions, particularly through his pioneering role as director of the Judiciary Training Institute.

“I have learnt with deep sadness of the passing of Hon Justice (retired) Paul Kariuki Kihara, former Attorney-General of Kenya and former President of the Court of Appeal. We shall remember Justice Kihara as an accomplished jurist and dedicated public servant, who made an invaluable contribution to the development and strengthening of Kenya’s legal and judicial institutions,” the President said.

Kihara’s legal career spanned nearly five decades, beginning with his studies at the University of Nairobi, where he earned a Bachelor of Laws degree in 1977. He later obtained a postgraduate diploma from the Kenya School of Law.

Following his studies, he joined Hamilton Harrison and Mathews Advocates in Nairobi as a legal assistant, serving from 1977 to 1980 before becoming a partner at the firm between 1981 and 1986.

He subsequently served as Director of the Kenya School of Law before joining the Judiciary in October 2003, following his appointment as a High Court judge by retired President Mwai Kibaki.

During his judicial career, Kihara served as a duty judge at the High Court and later chaired an integrity review committee established by former Chief Justice Evan Gicheru in 2006.

In 2009, he was appointed to head the Judicial Training Institute, where he helped lay the foundation for judicial education and professional development.

After leaving the Judiciary, he served as Attorney General under President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration, providing legal advice to the government until 2022.

His death marks the end of a career spanning nearly five decades, during which he served in private legal practice, legal education, judicial administration and public service.

In April 2018, former President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed him Kenya’s seventh Attorney General, succeeding Professor Githu Muigai.

During his tenure, Kihara was involved in several high-profile legal battles, including the government’s defence of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and disputes surrounding the appointment of 41 judges recommended by the Judicial Service Commission.

He served as Attorney General until October 2022, when he was succeeded by Justin Muturi following the transition to President Ruto’s administration.

His cremation adds him to a list of prominent Kenyans who have opted for cremation rather than conventional burial, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Wangari Maathai, former Attorney General Charles Njonjo, former Safaricom chief executive Bob Collymore and former Kibera MP Ken Okoth.