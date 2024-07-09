Kim Fields Net Worth 2024

Kim Fields is an American actress with a net worth of $6 million. Fields is best known for her iconic role as “Tootie” on the NBC sitcom “The Facts of Life.” She has also starred in “Living Single” and currently appears on “The Upshaws.” Fields’ career began in the late 70s and includes a variety of television roles, directing projects, and reality TV appearances.

Early Life

Kim Fields was born on May 12, 1969, in New York City to actress and director Chip Fields-Hurd. She grew up with her younger sister, Alexis, who also pursued an acting career. Fields began acting at an early age, featuring in television commercials and guest-starring in popular shows like “Good Times.”

Kim Fields Career

Fields’ breakthrough came in 1979 when she was cast as Dorothy “Tootie” Ramsey on the NBC sitcom “The Facts of Life.” She portrayed Tootie throughout the show’s run until 1988, also guest-starring on “Diff’rent Strokes” as the same character. During the early to mid-80s, Fields appeared in various television films.

In the 90s, after a hiatus to attend college, Fields’ career flourished again. She guest-starred on several popular shows, including “Martin,” “Roc,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “The Crew,” and “Kenan & Kel.” She also starred in the hit sitcom “Living Single” for four years.

In 2015, Fields joined the cast of Bravo’s reality series “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” for its eighth season. She later announced her departure after one season. Around the same time, she participated in the 22nd season of “Dancing with the Stars,” finishing in eighth place.

Directing

Fields has directed multiple episodes of TV series, including “Kenan & Kel” from 1996 to 2000 and “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne” from 2009 to 2012. She also directed episodes of “Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns” and “Let’s Stay Together.”

In 2017, Fields co-starred in the Christian film “A Question of Faith.” In March 2020, she joined the cast of “The Upshaws,” a Netflix sitcom. The series premiered in May 2021 and was renewed for a second season, which premiered in June 2022. Fields stars as Regina Upshaw, the family matriarch.

Personal Life

Fields took a break from acting to attend Pepperdine University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. In 1995, she married film producer Johnathan Franklin, but they divorced in 2001. Fields later married Broadway actor Christopher Morgan in 2007. The couple has two sons, born in 2007 and 2014.

