KIMC To Be Rebranded As Kenya School Of Communication

The Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC), one of East Africa’s oldest media training institutions, is set for a major transformation after the government introduced new legislation to modernize and expand its mandate.

Under the Kenya School of Communication Bill, 2025, KIMC will be rebranded as the Kenya School of Communication. The new institution will offer advanced postgraduate diplomas, professional certification, consultancy, and research in communication, creative arts, and media studies.

KIMC, located in South B, Nairobi, has for decades trained top journalists, broadcasters, and communication specialists across the region. The proposed law seeks to repeal the 2011 Act that established KIMC and replace it with a new legal framework that gives the school broader powers.

The new Kenya School of Communication will be allowed to acquire property, borrow funds, enter into contracts, and even establish subsidiaries or joint ventures. Pending contracts and agreements under KIMC will automatically be transferred to the new school, ensuring continuity.

All serving council members and the current director will complete their terms. Staff will continue under existing conditions, while the pension scheme will remain unchanged.

A new council, appointed by the President and the Cabinet Secretary for Information, will govern the school. The Director-General will be required to hold at least a postgraduate degree and have no fewer than seven years of experience in communication, finance, law, or education.

According to the Bill, the expanded institution will shift from a narrow media training approach to a multidisciplinary communication academy designed to meet the evolving demands of the industry.