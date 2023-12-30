Kindiki Vows Justice for Slain Meru Blogger Daniel Muthiani

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki Friday vowed stern action against individuals behind the murder of Meru County blogger Daniel Muthiani, popularly known as Sniper.

Kindiki, in a post on his official X account, said detectives are concluding the process of identifying the “evil perpetrators”.

“Those responsible for organizing, financing and executing the cruel murder of Daniel Muthiani, alias Sniper, have a date with justice,” said Kindiki.

“Detectives are concluding the process of identifying the evil perpetrators, including those who lured the young man to his death and those who tortured, murdered and dumped his body in an attempt to conceal the terrible crime.”

This comes amid pressure on detectives to arrest and charge the suspects behind the murder. Already one suspect is facing abduction charges as police race to gather evidence of murder. The suspect is out on Sh20,000 bond.

Sniper disappeared on December 2, and his body was discovered on December 16, 2023.

A postmortem examination conducted on the body of the deceased revealed that he died after being strangled.

Government pathologist Johansen Oduor who conducted the examination at the Marimanti Level 4 hospital Mortuary in Tharaka Nithi, Meru County said Sniper had marks on his neck and he exhibited signs of a person who had lacked oxygen.

Also, he had fractured ribs and showed injuries on his head which suggested that he was strangled and before being thrown into a river.