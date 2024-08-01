Kindiki’s Wealth Soars by Sh150 Million in 21 Months After First CS Appointment

Interior Cabinet Secretary nominee Kithure Kindiki has said his net worth has increased by Sh150 million since his initial appointment as CS in October 2022.

Kindiki, who previously served in the Interior docket until President William Ruto dissolved his Cabinet on July 11, informed Parliament during his vetting that his wealth has risen from Sh544 million to Sh694 million.

He credited this growth to his law firm.

“I said at that time, which I still do now, that I run a business which today even if I do not practice law, is working and much of that revenue has come from it. It is still active and being managed by other people,” he said on Thursday.

He added, “I have not benefitted from any improper business; I have not done any business with the government, any tender by myself, proxy, relative or anybody.”

Kithure Kindiki is among the members President William Ruto re-nominated to his Cabinet after dissolving it on July 11 amid nationwide protests against his administration.

The 52-year-old career lawyer has 26 years of experience in legal practice, academia, and politics. Before his first appointment to Ruto’s Cabinet, Kindiki served two terms as the senator of Tharaka Nithi. He also taught law at Moi University and the University of Nairobi, where he advanced to the position of associate dean at the university’s school of law.

However, Kindiki’s tenure as the security minister saw significant criticism over the police’s use of excessive force and violence against Kenyans during the anti-government protests.

Notable issues include the police opening fire on unarmed civilians, conducting forceful arrests, and orchestrating the abduction of vocal protesters, actions widely seen as attempts to suppress dissent against Ruto’s administration.

According to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, over 60 people have been confirmed killed since the demonstrations began.

Kindiki has defended the police’s conduct and stated last month that the government would take action against “claims of abductions and enforced disappearances allegedly perpetrated by security personnel” during the protests.