Kisii Governor Arati to reconstruct torched green grocery market 

Kisii Governor Simba Arati Thursday pledged quick reconstruction of the green grocery market recently razed by a fierce fire, leaving dozens of traders clutching on losses.

During a visit to the site, Arati said the market would be restored in few days to come.

Those affected by the Sunday night inferno would also be supported financially to restart their enterprises, he said.

Arati, however condemned the suspected arson and called for investigations into its cause arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators.

“This market has been the lifeline of many families who feed, cloth and educate their young ones from here.”

“We will not abandon our people in their hour of need. I am here together with other leaders to vouch for its immediate reconstruction,” Arati told an anxious crowd largely consisting of the small scale traders affected by the suspected arson.

Other leaders who accompanied the Governor were Ward Representatives Moneyenye Yoge (Kisii Central) and Duke Nyarango (Kitutu Ventral).

Some temporary shelters are to be erected by end of the week to allow resumption of business, he said.

“We are waiting the determination of the court on the case surrounding this plot, if the Ethics and Anti Corruption wins, the land shall be transferred for public use and a modern a 14th floor market be set up here,” stated Arati.

At least five people, among them former Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri, are already claiming ownership.

Arati exonerated them from blame but fingered some “brokers in conjunction with some street children” for dousing petrol to the market and torching it at the night.

“I announce a gift of Sh100,000 for anybody who will identify the suspect behind this so that action be taken and consequently save our people from such thuggery,” the County boss stated.

He further promised enhanced security through CCTV surveillance when the reconstruction ends.

Arati also said his administration would improve fire response measures to prevent a recurrence, noting that the county would explore installing modern fire-fighting equipment at its main station.

He gave a donation of Sh3 million and promised materials for the market’s reconstruction.

The inferno, whose cause is yet to be established, swept through the busy market Sunday night as most traders slept.

“I have lost everything,” lamented Beatrice Moraa, a fresh produce trader. “I had borrowed money to buy stock, and now it’s all gone in flames.”

Another trader, Thomas Kebaso said he was called at around 3 a.m. only to find his stall reduced to ashes.

“The fire spread so fast. There was no response in time to salvage anything,” he said.