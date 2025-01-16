Kisii school heads want technical courses made appealing to low graders

The government should equip and improve infrastructure in technical colleges to aid absorb students who scored grades that are below the university entry threshold.

School principals in Kisii Thursday said Kenya still needs skill based workforce to enhance its capacity to industrialize itself.

Tivet courses they said, are pivotal in the development of the country and thus the need that they be funded adequately.

At St Joseph Nyabigena Boys, school chief Dismus Omoke said skill courses are an important cog in the efforts to grow its economy.

Omoke asked parents to reduce the anxiety on university grades adding that higher education at universities was not an end by itself.

“Though important,most courses at campuses are theory based and thus graduands are often not sufficiently equipped to grow the informal sector as bopped to those from the technical institutes,” he observed.

He said there is a strong ray of hope among student with moderate grades throgh technical courses like plumbing, masonry and other hands on courses which lead to self employment.

“Most successful people in life are those who have studied skill courses and let nobody feel disappointed that they had been locked out of camps,” he stated.

At Nyakembene SDA Secondary in South Mugirango, Principal Moffat Chweya said there is a growing shift in the Labour market and this should trickle down to the youth.

“By advising our youth to also explore life in technical courses we are not in any way demeaning university education, it means being really with parents who often force students to repeat severally in class to get University entry grades,” he said.

The school had a mean of 7.26 in the mean score in the KCSE exams.

At Machongo PAG secondary, school head, Evans Misiena also encouraged students who did not secure university entry grades to do technical courses.

He spoke of the need to equip the institutes to help the learners achieve the much needed proficiency in the courses.

At Ndonyo SDA Mixed Sec , school head Evans Atuti said the candidates beat all odds to secure 7.24 in the mean score.

Students still walk to the near by rivers to fetch water during dry seasons.

At Ayora Mixed Secondary , the candidates hit a mean score of 6.5 hauling several learners to university.

School principal Vincent Nyatera urged parents to stop engaging students in sugarcane farms for the sake of the future of their education.

The school posted 6.5 in the mean school taking about 108 candidates to university.