Kisii Town gripped by caution as traders stay away ahead of protests

Business activity in Kisii Town remained largely subdued on Thursday morning as traders stayed away from their premises amid heightened security and uncertainty surrounding planned protests.

A spot check across the Central Business District revealed a calm but tense atmosphere, with only a handful of businesses open by 9:30 a.m. Most shops and market stalls remained closed as traders opted to wait and monitor developments before resuming normal operations.

Many business owners cited fears of possible disruptions and property damage should demonstrations turn chaotic.

At the Capital Roundabout, a traditional hotspot during public protests, police officers in riot gear maintained a heavy presence, closely monitoring movements and safeguarding key installations. Similar deployments were observed in other strategic locations across the town.

Public transport operations were also affected, with operators reporting a significant drop in passenger numbers as many residents chose to avoid travelling into the county headquarters.

Some traders who opened their businesses said they were doing so cautiously.

“We decided to open because we have customers who depend on us, but we are watching the situation closely. Many of our colleagues stayed at home because they fear their businesses could be affected if protests turn chaotic,” said Thomas Ombui, a trader at Kisii Market.

Others noted that uncertainty had already taken a toll on sales.

“Normally by this time, the streets are full and customers are moving around. Today, business is very slow because people are afraid to come to town,” said Kerubo Matoke.

Small-scale traders, particularly those relying on daily sales, also expressed concern.

“We buy fresh supplies every morning, but today we are not sure whether we will recover our money because there are very few people around,” said a food vendor.

Public service vehicle operators echoed similar concerns, reporting reduced demand for travel into town.

“Many people have chosen not to travel into town. They are waiting to see what happens before they come,” one operator said.

The usually bustling streets of Kisii recorded noticeably lower human and vehicular traffic as security officers continued patrols across key areas.

Authorities have urged residents to remain peaceful and avoid actions that could lead to destruction of property, disruption of businesses, or threats to public safety. As of Thursday morning, the town remained calm under close police watch.