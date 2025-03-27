Kisumu County Reports Cholera Outbreak As 3 Die

Kisumu County has confirmed an outbreak of acute watery diarrhea, resulting in three deaths.

In a statement on Thursday, March 27, 2025, the County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Medical Services, Public Health, and Sanitation, Ganda, said there has been a surge in cases across the region.

“The Department of Public Health and Sanitation wishes to inform the public of an ongoing upsurge of acute watery diarrhea cases in Kisumu County,” Ganda stated.

The first cases were reported at Ahero Hospital in Nyando Sub-county on March 19, 2025. Initial laboratory tests identified pathogens linked to the outbreak, including Aeromonas spp., Shigella spp., Salmonella spp., and Vibrio cholerae, all of which indicate water contamination and poor hygiene.

“Unfortunately, three deaths have been reported in the community, and posthumous testing confirmed Vibrio cholerae infection,” the statement added.

So far, 15 cases have been reported at Ahero Hospital, with six patients testing positive for Vibrio cholerae. Eleven patients have since recovered.

In response, the county has activated an Emergency Operations Center and deployed a rapid response team to contain the outbreak. Surveillance efforts have also been intensified.

Residents have been urged to maintain strict hygiene measures, including boiling drinking water, washing hands regularly, and ensuring proper sanitation to curb the spread of the disease.