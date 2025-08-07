KRA announces new Eastleigh office to enhance service delivery and business support

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) reaffirmed its commitment to strengthen partnerships with business communities across the country, with a strategic engagement held today between the KRA Board and the Eastleigh Business District Association (EBDA).

The engagement, led by KRA Board Chairman Ndiritu Murithi, brought together senior KRA leadership and representatives from EBDA to discuss tax compliance, trade facilitation, and support for the growth of Eastleigh’s dynamic commercial ecosystem.

Speaking during the engagement, Muriithi announoed plans to open a permanent fally functional KRA office in Eastleigh in September 2025, a move that is expected to bring KRA services closer to the business community, improve taxpayer convenience and boost voluntary compliance.

“Tax is a necessity for any nation as it fuels and finances the state. At KRA, we are committed to making it easier and simpler for taxpayers to comply,” he said.

“Eastleigh’s contribution to the economy is invaluable, and we are determined to support your continued growth through structured, responsive, and respectful engagement.”

He urged the business community to collaborate with other Government agencies for strategie support and growth of the business community.

The Eastleigh Business District Association, which has championed progressive business policy since 1990, welcomed the gesture and committed to deeper collaboration with KRA.

“KRA is a critical stakeholder for the Association,” said EBDA CEO Mohamed Mero.

“We are keen to work together through continuous dialogue, tax education forums and advocacy for practical tax incentives that support our business community.”

In attendance was the Deputy Gavernor for Mandera County Dr Ali Maalim Mohamud who empbasized the need for more targetted reforms and transformation within the tax policy ecosystem for a more favourable business environment.

The engagement marks a pivotal step in KRA’s ongoing strategy on public engagement, expansion of the tax base, partnerships and mutual accountability.

KRA and EBDA agreed to establish a structured engagement framework to facilitate regular consultation, feedback, and resolution of business-related tax matters. As part of its modernization agenda, KRA continues to invest in technology and capacity building to improve service delivery and taxpayer experiences across all sectors.

KRA continues with its service expansion agenda to bring services closer to the people. In the last financial year 2024/2025, KRA operationalized offices in Maua, Wote, Chuka, Eldama Ravine, Iten, Kapenguria, Lodwar, Malaba, Homabay, Migori, Siaya, Kakuma, Kainak and Tana River.