KRA Hits Sh1 Trillion Revenue Collection Mark

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) surpassed the Sh1 trillion revenue mark by November 30, 2024.

This accomplishment comes earlier than in the previous financial year when the Sh1 trillion target was reached on December 8, 2023.

“Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has surpassed the Sh1 Trillion mark, collecting Sh1.005 trillion as of 30th November 2024! This milestone was reached earlier than last financial year when it was achieved on 7th December 2023,” KRA announced,

The revenue collected during the first five months of the 2024/25 financial year (July to November) increased by 4.3% to Sh1.005 trillion, up from Sh963.746 billion during the same period last year.

Domestic taxes contributed Sh643.790 billion, reflecting a growth of 3.5% compared to Sh621.984 billion collected in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Customs revenue has also been a strong performer, recording over Sh70 billion monthly for four consecutive months from August to November.

The total customs collections for July to November 2024 stood at Sh359.571 billion, marking a 5.9% increase compared to last year.