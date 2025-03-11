KRA To Auction Equipment On March 25

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced an auction of obsolete furniture, laboratory equipment, and office supplies scheduled for March 25, 2025.

In a public notice, the tax agency stated that interested bidders can view the items from March 11 to March 24, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at various locations nationwide.

In Nairobi, items will be displayed at the KRA Warehouse on Likoni Road, opposite NTSA. Some of the goods on auction include a Yale medium-size safe and cash box, photocopiers, paper shredders, assorted office chairs and cabinets, sofa sets, motor vehicle tyres, lighting fittings, water dispensers, microwaves, and scrap metal. Other items include bathtubs, kitchen sinks, plastic tanks, sanitary bins, and ceramic toilets.

At Times Tower basement, KRA will showcase laboratory equipment such as a drying oven, water distillation unit, heating mantles, an HPLC system with parts and accessories, a Hermle centrifuge, and safes.

In Kisumu, the auction will take place at the KRA Warehouse within Victoria Business Park. Items up for sale include used tyres and tubes, iron furniture, motor vehicle parts, used batteries, scrap metal, wooden workstations, and metallic cabinets.

In Nakuru, the auction will be held at the KRA Warehouse within Timbercraft (East Africa) Ltd Godowns. Available items include used tyres, motor vehicle parts, metallic cabinets, batteries, curtain blinds, lighting fixtures, and aluminum tubes.

In Nyeri, the auction will take place at the KRA Warehouse within Veka Plaza. Items on display include a Kyocera printer, wooden boards, shelves, metal boxes, chairs, tea urns, broken water dispensers, used batteries, and car parts.

How to Participate

Interested bidders must pay a refundable deposit of Ksh 5,000 via a banker’s cheque in favor of Phillips International Auctioneers or through the provided pay bill number to obtain a bidding number.

Successful bidders must settle the balance within seven days by depositing the amount directly into KRA’s bank account, which will be provided during the auction. Failure to complete payment within the stipulated period will result in forfeiture of the deposit.

“We shall adhere to the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act 2015 Section 53 (6) which states ‘’ All procurement and Asset disposal planning shall reserve minimum of 30% of the budgetary allocations for the enterprises owned by women, youth, persons with disabilities and other disadvantaged groups,” the notice reads.

A pre-bid session will be held on March 18, 2025, at 11 a.m. via an online platform to guide prospective buyers through the auction process.