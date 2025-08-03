Kristen Graham Age

Kristen Graham is an American CrossFit athlete and strongwoman competitor who has carved a niche in the fitness world through hard work, grit, and determination. Born on May 4, 1985, she is 40 years old as of 2025. Her journey to athleticism began later in life, following the birth of her daughter, and has since blossomed into a celebrated career in fitness and competition.

Early Life

Kristen Graham was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. From an early age, she had an active lifestyle, participating in track and playing soccer. Her background in athletics laid the foundation for her future in fitness. She pursued higher education at Stockton University, after which she focused on building a career and family.

Her path to professional fitness began in 2011, when she joined a local CrossFit gym in a bid to lose pregnancy weight. What started as a personal journey quickly turned into a passion and eventually a profession.

Kristen Graham Height and Weight

Graham stands at a height of 5 feet 4 inches (1.62 meters) and maintains a competition weight of around 70.3 kilograms (155 lbs). With her brown eyes and brown hair, she represents both strength and discipline in the fitness world.

Rise to Fame

Kristen’s rise in the fitness community was swift. Within two years of joining CrossFit, she began competing in regional events and the CrossFit Open. She didn’t stop there. She went on to establish her own CrossFit gym, coaching others while continuing her own training in various styles—from bodybuilding to strongwoman techniques.

Her online presence and commitment to fitness have earned her a dedicated following and widespread recognition as a role model in strength sports.

Personal Life

Kristen is married to Chris Graham, and together they have a daughter named Kylee. It was after giving birth that Kristen’s fitness journey took off, driven by her determination to shed baby weight and reclaim her strength.

Details about her parents and siblings remain private, but her commitment to family life is evident through her personal narrative and social media presence.

Training Philosophy

Kristen follows a diverse and adaptive training routine. Her workouts range from CrossFit-style functional training to heavy lifting sessions that focus on power and endurance. This variety has helped her achieve an impressive list of personal records, such as:

Back Squat: 280 lbs

280 lbs Clean and Jerk: 195 lbs

195 lbs Snatch: 160 lbs

160 lbs Deadlift: 400 lbs

400 lbs Pull-ups: 50

50 Fran: 2:28

2:28 Grace: 1:39

1:39 400m Sprint: 1:07

Her approach ensures she’s not only strong but also agile, fast, and capable of competing across multiple disciplines.

Nutrition and Diet

Kristen is highly disciplined when it comes to food. Her diet emphasizes high-protein, low-carb meals in the morning, with carbs gradually introduced throughout the day—particularly post-workout to replenish glycogen.

She maintains a clean nutritional routine to fuel her workouts but occasionally treats herself, especially when not in competition mode. She believes that “when nutrition is dialed in, everything starts to fall into place.”

Kristen Graham Net Worth

Kristen Graham’s estimated net worth ranges between $1 million and $5 million, earned through her multiple roles as a CrossFit competitor, fitness coach, and entrepreneur. While her exact salary is not publicly available, her income is derived from competitions, coaching, brand endorsements, and business ventures.

Hobbies and Personality

Beyond the gym, Kristen enjoys exploring new experiences and learning. She is known for her creativity, openness to risk-taking, and her collaborative spirit. Whether she’s training clients or developing new routines, she approaches her work with innovation and energy.

