Kristin Davis, an American actress best known for her iconic role in “Sex and the City,” boasts a net worth of $35 million. She built her wealth through a successful acting career spanning television, film, and stage, as well as brand endorsements and philanthropy.

Kristin Davis Net Worth $35 Million Date of Birth Feb 24, 1965 Place of Birth Boulder Nationality American Profession Actress

Before her rise to fame, Davis appeared in recurring roles on various TV shows, such as “General Hospital,” “Mann & Machine,” “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,” “ER,” “Melrose Place,” and “Seinfeld.” She also starred in several TV movies and films, including “Nine Months,” “Alien Nation: Body and Soul,” “Traveling Companion,” and “Sour Grapes.”

Kristin Davis Breakthrough Role

Kristin Davis’ breakthrough came in 1998 when she was cast as Charlotte York in the hugely popular series “Sex and the City.” This role made her a household name and significantly boosted her career. She played Charlotte for six years, earning critical acclaim and numerous awards.

Kristin Davis “Sex and the City” Salary

Davis’ salary increased significantly throughout her time on “Sex and the City.” By the fifth season, she earned $350,000 per episode. For the first “Sex and the City” film, she was paid $3 million, and her salary increased to $4 million for the sequel. In the 2021 revival series “And Just Like That…,” she earned $1 million per episode. Combining her earnings from these projects, Davis accumulated $17 million before considering her original series’ income.

Career Highlights

Television : Besides “Sex and the City,” Davis appeared in shows like “Friends,” “Will & Grace,” and “Atomic Train.”

: Besides “Sex and the City,” Davis appeared in shows like “Friends,” “Will & Grace,” and “Atomic Train.” Film : Her notable films include “The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D,” “The Shaggy Dog,” “Deck the Halls,” “Couples Retreat,” “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island,” and “Holiday in the Wild,” which she also produced.

: Her notable films include “The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D,” “The Shaggy Dog,” “Deck the Halls,” “Couples Retreat,” “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island,” and “Holiday in the Wild,” which she also produced. Stage: Davis made her Broadway debut in “The Best Man” in 2012 and appeared in the West End play “Fatal Attraction.”

Kristin Davis Brand Endorsements

In 2004, Kristin Davis became a spokesperson for Maybelline. She also launched a fashion line for Belk in 2008, influenced by her Southern upbringing. However, the line was discontinued in 2009 due to the economic recession.

Philanthropy

Davis is a Global Ambassador for Oxfam, traveling to countries like Haiti, South Africa, and Mozambique.

Also Read: Kris Humphries Net Worth

She has been active in animal welfare, particularly in rescuing orphaned elephants in Africa. Additionally, she advocates for refugee rights and has spoken out against sexual assault among female refugees.

Personal Life

In 2011, Kristin Davis adopted her first child, and in 2018, she adopted a second. The family resides in Los Angeles.

Real Estate

In 1998, Davis purchased a property in Brentwood, Los Angeles, for approximately $700,000. She renovated and sold it for $2.45 million in 2020. In 2018, she upgraded to a larger Brentwood property for just under $5.3 million. This home features a stone-carved fireplace, a library, glass doors, a swimming pool, a spa, and a terrace with panoramic canyon views.

Kristin Davis Net Worth

Kristin Davis net worth is $35 million.