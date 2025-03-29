KTF Raises Alarm Over Failing Electronic Travel Authorization System

The Kenya Tourism Federation (KTF) has raised concerns over persistent failures in the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) system, warning that the ongoing disruptions are causing significant financial losses and damaging Kenya’s reputation as a top travel destination.

KTF Chairman Fred Odek and CEO Susan Ongalo stated that while the government’s intention to modernize the ETA platform was commendable, the prolonged system failures have led to major inconveniences for travelers and tourism stakeholders.

Many visitors, including tourists and business travelers, have faced application delays, payment failures, or complete system blackouts, with no clear resolution in place.

“The inefficiencies in the ETA system have caused major disruptions for travelers and tourism stakeholders, and an urgent solution is required,” KTF said in a statement.

The federation acknowledged the efforts of Immigration officials who have been assisting travelers on a case-by-case basis. However, they emphasized that this approach leaves many others stranded, highlighting the need for a long-term, systemic solution with minimal manual interventions.

According to KTF, the frequent crashes of the ETA system are discouraging travel to Kenya, leading to cancellations and last-minute itinerary changes.

Tour operators and clients have reported revenue losses due to delayed or canceled bookings, and the lack of an effective customer support system has left many applicants frustrated.

“Of great concern is the fact that stranded travelers have no recourse on how to travel to Kenya once the ETA application fails online. This is seriously damaging Kenya’s hospitality reputation,” the federation warned.

Tourism is a crucial sector of Kenya’s economy, providing essential revenue and employment opportunities.

KTF warned that the current challenges pose a serious risk to the country’s tourism growth targets and called for immediate government intervention.

The federation urged the government to deploy all necessary technical resources to fully stabilize the ETA platform and provide a public timeline for its resolution.

“There should be a dedicated crisis desk with direct escalation to Immigration for urgent cases. Many travelers have reported an inability to get assistance, and this needs to be addressed immediately,” KTF stated.

As a long-term solution, KTF suggested that Kenya adopt a model used by competing destinations, allowing travelers to apply for an ETA on arrival at an additional fee.

This, they argued, would accommodate last-minute bookings and prevent visitors from missing flights due to system failures.

“We urge the government, through the Ministry of Interior and the Immigration Department, to treat this situation as a crisis and take immediate action to resolve it,” the federation concluded.