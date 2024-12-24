KTN Anchor Ali Manzu Appointed Chair Of Mombasa Creative Economy Task Force

KTN news anchor Ali Manzu has been appointed chairperson of the Mombasa County Creative Economy Task Force. The announcement, made on Monday, December 23, aligns with Governor Abdulswamad Sheriff Nassir’s Mwanzo Mpya manifesto.

In the appointment notice, Governor Nassir reiterated his administration’s commitment to nurturing Mombasa’s creative economy.

“The County Government of Mombasa, under the Mwanzo Mpya manifesto, is dedicated to fostering innovation, talent, research, production, distribution, and the protection of intellectual property, including in audiovisual arts, performing arts, visual arts, design, and literary works,” the governor stated.

The nine-member task force will offer advice and recommendations to enhance the county’s creative economy. Members include Caroline Ngorobi as Vice-Chair, Awadh Salim, Hellen Mwanzia, Kessi Juma, Michel Jerry, Daudi Anguka, and Margaret Matunda, with Esther Ingolo serving as secretary.

Their tenure began on December 20 and is set to last six months.