Kylie Jenner Net Worth

Kylie Jenner, the American model, reality television star, and cosmetics mogul, has built a net worth estimated at $700 million. Her wealth comes from a combination of her booming beauty empire, fashion ventures, endorsement deals, reality television, and social media influence. In a single year, Jenner earns between $40 million and $100 million, making her one of the highest-paid celebrities in the world.

Early Life

Born on August 10, 1997, in Los Angeles, California, Kylie Kristen Jenner is the youngest daughter of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner (formerly Bruce Jenner). Growing up in a high-profile blended family, her siblings include Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian.

She attended Sierra Canyon School, where she was a cheerleader, before transitioning to homeschooling. Kylie graduated in 2015, just one month before launching her lip kits and beginning her rise to beauty mogul status.

Rise of Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner’s fortune is largely tied to her beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics, originally launched as Kylie Lip Kits in 2015. The products sold out in under a minute, setting the stage for a billion-dollar business built on social media hype and limited-edition drops.

In 2019, Jenner sold 51% of Kylie Cosmetics to Coty Inc. for $600 million, valuing the company at $1.2 billion. After taxes, Jenner reportedly pocketed around $340 million from the deal. However, the value of her remaining 45% stake has since dropped as Coty struggled with revenue declines and an overvaluation of the brand.

She has since expanded her business empire to include Kylie Skin, her fashion label Khy (2023), and even a canned cocktail line called Sprinter.

Media and Social Media Influence

Jenner first rose to fame on Keeping Up with the Kardashians (2007–2021), appearing from the age of nine. She has continued her television presence on Hulu’s The Kardashians since 2022.

Beyond TV, Jenner commands a massive online following. With hundreds of millions of Instagram followers, she can earn up to $2 million per sponsored post. Her collaborations—including swimwear with Frankies Bikinis and limited-edition Bratz dolls—have also added to her wealth.

Kylie Jenner Net Worth Growth Over the Years

2013 – $300,000

2014 – $2 million

2015 – $4 million

2016 – $10 million

2017 – $50 million

2018 – $200 million

2019 – $400 million

2020 – $500 million

2021 – $550 million

2022 – $600 million

2023 – $650 million

2024 – $700 million

Is Kylie Jenner a Billionaire?

Despite being labeled the “youngest self-made billionaire” by Forbes in 2019, Jenner’s billionaire status was later retracted. In 2020, Forbes accused the Jenner family of inflating financial figures, revealing that Kylie’s company revenues were far lower than originally claimed.

While she never quite reached the billion-dollar milestone, Jenner remains one of the wealthiest and most influential young entrepreneurs in the world.

Career Beyond Beauty

Before Kylie Cosmetics, Jenner dabbled in modeling and endorsements. She appeared in Teen Vogue, walked at New York Fashion Week, and co-hosted Hollywood red carpets. She and Kendall co-authored a young adult novel, released clothing lines, and worked with brands like PUMA, Steve Madden, and Quay Australia.

Her ability to leverage her image into lucrative partnerships laid the foundation for her eventual business empire.

Real Estate Portfolio

Jenner also invests heavily in real estate. She owns multiple mansions across Southern California, including:

A $12 million Cape Cod–style mansion in Hidden Hills (her primary residence).

A $15 million vacant lot in Hidden Hills purchased in 2020 for future development.

in Hidden Hills purchased in 2020 for future development. Several past properties in Calabasas and Hidden Hills, many of which she sold at a profit.

