    LaMelo Ball Fined $100,000 by NBA For Homophobic Comment

    Andrew Walyaula
    Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball has been fined $100,000 by the NBA for making an “offensive and derogatory” homophobic remark during a courtside interview.

    The 23-year-old made the comment after his team’s 115-114 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

    Ball was discussing his team’s defensive strategy during the final play of the game, when Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo missed a last-second shot.

    The NBA imposed the maximum fine possible under its current guidelines for the comment.

    Ball expressed regret for his words in a statement after the game, saying, “I really didn’t mean anything and don’t want to offend anybody. I’ve got love for everybody, and I don’t discriminate.”

    This fine follows a similar situation involving Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, who was fined $35,000 for making an obscene gesture toward fans during a game against the Sacramento Kings.

    Edwards had also been fined $40,000 in 2022 for using homophobic language on Instagram. Previously, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant was fined $50,000 in 2021 for using homophobic and misogynistic language in private messages that were made public.

     

