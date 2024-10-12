Lauri Markkanen Siblings: Meet Eero and Miikka Markkanen

Lauri Markkanen is a 7-foot professional basketball player for the Utah Jazz.

He was drafted 7th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft after playing for the University of Arizona.

Known as the Finnisher, he earned the NBA Most Improved Player award in 2023 and made his first All-Star appearance that year.

Currently, Markkanen averages 23.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game but is sidelined due to a shoulder injury.

In October 2024, he signed a five-year contract extension worth $238 million with the Jazz.

Siblings

Lauri has two siblings, namely Eero Markkanen, a professional footballer, and Miikka Markkanen, a former professional basketball player.

Eero is the older brother, while Lauri is the youngest of the three. Their parents, Pekka and Riikka Markkanen, were both professional basketball players in Finland.

College career

Markkanen played college basketball for the Arizona Wildcats during the 2016-2017 season, where he quickly made a name for himself as a versatile and skilled big man.

In his freshman year, he averaged 15.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.

Markkanen’s impressive performance earned him First-team All-Pac-12 honors, and he was a finalist for the Karl Malone Award, which is given to the nation’s top power forward.

NBA career

After declaring for the NBA Draft, Markkanen was selected 7th overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2017 but was traded to the Chicago Bulls on draft night.

During his rookie season (2017-2018), he made an immediate impact, averaging 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, which led to his selection as a member of the NBA All-Rookie Second Team.

Over his first few seasons with the Bulls, he showcased his ability to shoot from long range, establishing himself as one of the premier shooting big men in the league.

In September 2021, Markkanen was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of a three-team deal.

He continued to develop his skills during his time with Cleveland, playing a key role in the team’s rotation.

However, it was with the Utah Jazz that he truly broke out during the 2022-2023 season.

Averaging an impressive 25.6 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting over 40% from three-point range, Markkanen earned the NBA Most Improved Player Award and was selected as an NBA All-Star in 2023, marking a significant milestone in his career.

In October 2024, he signed a five-year contract extension with the Utah Jazz worth approximately $238 million, solidifying his status as a cornerstone player for the franchise.

Accolades

Markkanen has received several notable accolades throughout his career.

In 2023, he was named Finland’s Athlete of the Year, becoming the first basketball player to receive this prestigious award, which recognizes outstanding achievements in Finnish sports since 1947.

Additionally, he won the NBA Most Improved Player Award for the 2022-2023 season, marking a significant turnaround in his performance with the Utah Jazz, where he averaged 25.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

Markkanen was also selected to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2018 after an impressive rookie season with the Chicago Bulls.

His college career at Arizona earned him First-team All-Pac-12 honors, and he was recognized as one of the top players in college basketball during that time.