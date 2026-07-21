Lawyer arrested over land fraud scandal

Detectives from the DCI Headquarters’ Land Fraud Investigations Unit (LFIU) apprehended Abdulahi Musdaf Hussein, a lawyer based in Nairobi, for his involvement in a land fraud scheme to deprive a rightful owner of her property.

The complainant, who purchased her parcel of land in 2025, had been enjoying peaceful possession of the property, investigators said.

However, in November 2025, she was shocked to receive court documents indicating that Musdaf was claiming ownership of her land.

Upon receiving the complaint, LFIU detectives launched investigations into the matter.

Once complete, the findings were submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), which agreed with the investigating officer’s recommendation to charge Musdaf with the offences of making a false document and uttering a forged document.

As a result, Musdaf was trailed and arrested in Nairobi’s Central Business District Tuesday for arraignment.

There was no immediate comment from the accused lawyer.

This is the latest such case of land fraud amid police operations to address the menace.

Meanwhile, detectives from the Transnational Organized Crime Unit (TOCU) arrested three individuals in connection with suspected online sexual exploitation in Mihang’o area, Embakasi East Constituency, Nairobi County.

Acting on actionable intelligence, the detectives rescued five women who were found confined in two bedrooms within a house in the area.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the victims were lured with promises of lucrative employment opportunities but were instead forced to produce online sexual content for commercial exploitation.

A search of the premises led to the recovery of items believed to have been used to facilitate the suspected exploitation.

The recovered items were documented in an inventory.

Three suspects—Morine Imbaali, 43, the owner of the premises and the prime suspect; Barbara Okoyo, 24, daughter of the prime suspect and suspected to have recruited the victims; and Alfred Okelo, 30, husband to Barbara Okoyo and suspected to have maintained the computer systems used in the illicit operation—were escorted to Kasarani Police Station, where they remain in custody pending processing and arraignment.

They are expected to face charges of trafficking in persons contrary to Section 3(1)(d), as read together with Section 3(5), of the Counter-Trafficking in Persons Act, No. 8 of 2010, alongside other related offences.

Arrangements are being made to provide the five rescued women with safe, appropriate shelter and comprehensive holistic support services, including psychosocial counselling and medical care, to ensure their safety, dignity, and successful reintegration.

And police in Nakuru County seized 990 litres of ethanol, 29 rounds of 9mm ammunition and assorted firearm accessories during an intelligence-led operation in Rongai, culminating in the arrest of a suspect.

Acting on a tip-off, the officers raided a homestead at Cottage Estate in Kiamunyi, where an illicit second-generation alcohol manufacturing operation was being conducted.

During the operation, officers uncovered 990 litres of ethanol ingeniously concealed inside a septic tank within the compound, in what appeared to be an attempt to evade detection.

A subsequent search of the suspect’s house led to the recovery of a Ceska pistol magazine loaded with 29 rounds of 9mm ammunition, a bulletproof vest, a firearm cleaning kit, two pistol holsters, and assorted materials suspected to have been used in packaging counterfeit alcoholic drinks, including branded stickers, bottles and bottle tops.

The suspect, Geoffrey Muriithi Kerinya, was arrested on the spot and taken into custody.