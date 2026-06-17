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    Leader of South Africa’s second biggest party wants his predecessor sacked as minister

    Oki Bin OkiBy No Comments2 Mins Read

    The leader of the second biggest party in South Africa’s governing coalition has asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to sack his predecessor, one of the country’s best-known politicians. Geordin Hill-Lewis wants the long-time leader of the Democratic Alliance’s (DA), John Steenhuisen, replaced as agriculture minister as he proposed sweeping changes to the party’s representation within the government.
    Hill-Lewis took over the reins from Steenhuisen in April.

    The DA has six posts in Ramaphosa’s cabinet, while several members serve as deputy ministers, after no party secured a parliamentary majority in the 2024 general elections.

    Ramaphosa is yet to comment on the request but he is unlikely to reject it.

    Hill-Lewis did not say why he wants this change, but it is widely believed to relate to Steenhuisen’s handling of the recent foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in South Africa, which devastated the country’s livestock industry.

    He has faced intense criticism from farmers over his failure to do more to contain the outbreak.

    In a statement, Hill-Lewis said he wanted Willie Aucamp to become agriculture minister with an “immediate mandate… to resolve on-going legal proceedings relating” to the outbreak.

    Steenhuisen also faced a financial scandal, which contributed to his decision not to stand for re-election as party leader.

    He has been nominated as deputy minister for trade and industry – a major demotion.

    By BBC News

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