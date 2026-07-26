Ray Romano is an American comedian, actor, writer, and producer who has an estimated net worth of $200 million. He built his fortune through his successful stand-up comedy career, television acting, film roles, voice acting, writing, producing, and lucrative syndication earnings from the hit sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond.

Romano became a household name after starring as Ray Barone in Everybody Loves Raymond, one of the most successful sitcoms of the 1990s and 2000s. The show ran for nine seasons and made him one of the highest-paid television actors of his era.

Beyond television, Romano has enjoyed a successful film career. He is widely recognized as the voice of Manny the mammoth in the Ice Age film franchise. He has also earned critical praise for dramatic roles in projects such as Parenthood, The Big Sick, and Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman.

Romano has also worked as a writer and producer and co-created the critically acclaimed TNT series Men of a Certain Age. His decades-long career across television, film, comedy, and production have helped him build a substantial fortune.

Ray Romano Net Worth $200 Million Date of Birth December 21, 1957 Place of Birth Queens, New York

Ray Romano Net Worth and Salary

Ray Romano has an estimated net worth of $200 million. A significant portion of his wealth came from his work on Everybody Loves Raymond, where he reportedly earned some of the biggest television salaries of his time.

His salary increased substantially as the sitcom became a major ratings success. Beginning with the show’s fifth season, Romano reportedly earned about $800,000 per episode, equivalent to roughly $19 million per season.

For the final two seasons, Romano negotiated an even larger deal. He reportedly earned $1.75 million per episode, making him the highest-paid television actor at the time.

Based on reported figures, Romano’s earnings from his acting and production salaries during the nine-season run of Everybody Loves Raymond have been estimated at approximately $155 million before taxes. His reported compensation included an estimated $30 million for the first four seasons, $57 million for seasons five through seven, $40 million for season eight, and $28 million for the ninth and final season.

Romano also benefited from the show’s long-running syndication success. As Everybody Loves Raymond continues to air in reruns around the world, its syndication deals have provided additional income to those who hold backend interests in the series.

Early Life

Raymond Albert Romano was born on December 21, 1957, in Queens, New York. He grew up in an Italian-American family alongside his two brothers.

His family life later became a major source of inspiration for his comedy. Romano often used everyday family arguments, relationships, and neighborhood experiences as material for his stand-up routines.

He graduated from Hillcrest High School in 1975, where he was a classmate of future comedian Fran Drescher. Romano later attended Queens College, where he studied accounting.

Although he initially pursued a more traditional career, Romano eventually discovered that comedy was his true calling.

Stand-Up Comedy Career

Romano began performing stand-up comedy in New York clubs while studying accounting and working various jobs, including as a bank clerk and delivery driver.

His observational comedy and dry delivery gradually earned him a following. By the late 1980s, he was regularly performing at comedy clubs and competing in stand-up competitions.

In 1989, Romano gained further exposure after participating in the Johnny Walker Comedy Search. His television appearances expanded in the early 1990s, including a performance on MTV’s Half-Hour Comedy Hour.

He later appeared on The Comedy Channel, Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist, and Star Search. These appearances helped introduce his comedic style to a wider audience.

His major breakthrough came after appearing on The Late Show with David Letterman. His performance caught the attention of Letterman’s production company, Worldwide Pants, which eventually helped develop a sitcom based around Romano’s comedy persona.

Everybody Loves Raymond

In 1996, Romano made his television breakthrough when Everybody Loves Raymond premiered on CBS.

The sitcom starred Romano as Ray Barone, a sportswriter living on Long Island with his wife, Debra, and their children. Ray’s parents and brother lived directly across the street, creating many of the show’s central conflicts and comedic situations.

Patricia Heaton played Debra, while Brad Garrett portrayed Ray’s brother Robert. Doris Roberts and Peter Boyle played Ray’s parents, Marie and Frank.

The series became a major television success, running for nine seasons and producing 210 episodes. It earned numerous awards and nominations, with Romano winning the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

The sitcom also gave Romano significant creative control. He worked as both an actor and writer and became one of the most highly compensated performers on television.

Many of the show’s storylines were influenced by Romano’s real-life experiences and family relationships. Several of his relatives also appeared in the series.

The continued popularity of Everybody Loves Raymond in syndication has helped maintain the show’s financial value and contributed to Romano’s long-term wealth.

Film Career and Ice Age

After Everybody Loves Raymond ended in 2005, Romano expanded his career into film and dramatic television.

One of his most recognizable roles came through voice acting. Romano voiced Manny, the woolly mammoth, in the Ice Age franchise.

He reprised the role in several sequels, including Ice Age: The Meltdown, Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs, Ice Age: Continental Drift, and Ice Age: Collision Course.

The franchise became a major commercial success and introduced Romano’s voice to audiences around the world.

Romano also took on more serious acting roles. He appeared in the television series Parenthood and earned praise for his performances in films including The Big Sick and The Irishman, Martin Scorsese’s 2019 crime drama.

His other film work includes Grilled, Paddleton, and Somewhere in Queens.

Men of a Certain Age

Romano continued his television career after Everybody Loves Raymond by co-creating and starring in the TNT dramedy Men of a Certain Age.

The series followed three longtime friends dealing with middle age, relationships, careers, and personal challenges.

Although the show did not achieve the same commercial success as Everybody Loves Raymond, it received critical acclaim and won a Peabody Award.

Romano also appeared in a number of other television productions, including The Office, The Middle, Get Shorty, Made for Love, and Bupkis.

Return to Stand-Up Comedy

Despite becoming a successful actor and television producer, Romano has continued to return to his roots in stand-up comedy.

In 2019, Netflix released his stand-up special Right Here, Around the Corner. The special marked his return to stand-up television specials after a 23-year absence.

The performance allowed Romano to revisit the observational comedy style that originally launched his career while reflecting on his experiences with family, aging, and life in Hollywood.

Personal Life

Ray Romano met his future wife, Anna Scarpulla, while they were both working at a bank. The couple married in 1987 and have four children together.

Romano has spoken publicly about his family’s experiences, including his wife’s battle with breast cancer. In 2012, he revealed that she had successfully recovered from the disease.

Outside acting, Romano is also an avid poker player and has participated in the World Series of Poker. He is also a passionate golfer and finished fifth in the 2012 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am alongside professional golfer Steve Bowditch.

Real Estate

Ray Romano has built part of his wealth through investments in luxury real estate.

Since the late 1990s, he has owned a large home in Encino, California. The approximately 10,000-square-foot property sits on more than an acre of land and is believed to be worth more than $10 million based on comparable property values.

In 2004, Romano reportedly paid $8.5 million for an oceanfront home on Malibu’s exclusive Broad Beach. The property has increased significantly in value over the years and is now estimated to be worth substantially more than its original purchase price.

In 2017, Romano purchased a home in Venice, California, for approximately $2.1 million. He later listed the property for sale for $2.5 million before it reportedly sold for around $2.3 million.

His real estate holdings, combined with his television earnings, film work, production credits, and syndication income, have contributed significantly to his estimated $200 million net worth.

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