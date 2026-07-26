Patricia Heaton is an American actress and producer who has an estimated net worth of $40 million. She built most of her wealth and fame through her successful television career, particularly her role as Debra Barone on the hit CBS sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond.

Heaton appeared in 209 of the show’s 210 episodes and became one of the highest-paid actresses on television. During the final seasons of the series, she reportedly earned about $450,000 per episode, translating to approximately $9 million per season.

After Everybody Loves Raymond ended in 2005, Heaton continued her successful television career. She later starred as Frankie Heck on the ABC sitcom The Middle, which ran from 2009 to 2018. She has also worked as a producer and television host.

Throughout her career, Heaton has won three Emmy Awards and received numerous other honors. In 2012, she was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Patricia Heaton Net Worth $40 Million Date of Birth March 4, 1958 Place of Birth Bay Village, Ohio

Patricia Heaton’s Everybody Loves Raymond Salary

Patricia Heaton earned a substantial income from her role as Debra Barone on Everybody Loves Raymond.

During the show’s first few seasons, she reportedly earned about $100,000 per episode, equivalent to roughly $2.2 million per season based on the show’s episode count.

Her salary increased significantly during the middle years of the series. She eventually earned approximately $250,000 per episode, which translated to between $5.5 million and $6 million per season.

By the final two seasons, Heaton’s salary had increased to approximately $450,000 per episode. This gave her reported earnings of around $9 million per season.

Her salary was substantial, although it remained below that of her co-star Ray Romano, who reportedly earned as much as $1.75 million to $1.8 million per episode toward the end of the series.

The Everybody Loves Raymond Salary Dispute

A salary dispute involving the cast of Everybody Loves Raymond emerged ahead of the show’s final two seasons.

Ray Romano had negotiated a significant pay increase that reportedly gave him one of the largest per-episode salaries in television history. At the time, other members of the cast were earning considerably less.

Brad Garrett, who played Robert Barone, reportedly protested the salary gap. The dispute eventually affected production, with Garrett missing several episodes.

Heaton reportedly supported her co-stars during the dispute, while Peter Boyle and Doris Roberts also joined the protest. Production was temporarily halted as the cast and producers negotiated a settlement.

The dispute eventually resulted in improved compensation for some cast members. The settlement also reportedly gave several actors a share of the show’s backend profits, allowing them to benefit financially from its continued success in syndication.

Early Life

Patricia Helen Heaton was born on March 4, 1958, in Bay Village, Ohio. She was one of five children born to Chuck Heaton, a well-known sportswriter, and his wife.

Heaton grew up in a Catholic family. She experienced the loss of her mother, who died from an aneurysm when Patricia was 12 years old.

After graduating from high school, Heaton attended Ohio Wesleyan University, where she studied drama and became a member of the Delta Gamma sorority. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in drama.

In 1980, Heaton moved to New York City to pursue acting and studied under renowned acting teacher Bill Esper.

Patricia Heaton’s Acting Career

Heaton began her professional acting career in theatre. In 1987, she appeared on Broadway in Don’t Get God Started.

She later moved to Los Angeles, where she began building her television and film career. One of her early notable television appearances came on the ABC drama Thirtysomething, where she appeared several times between 1989 and 1991.

During the early 1990s, Heaton also appeared in films including Memoirs of an Invisible Man, Beethoven, The New Age and Space Jam.

She continued to make guest appearances on television programs such as Alien Nation, Matlock, Party of Five, The King of Queens and Danny Phantom.

Heaton also appeared in several short-lived television sitcoms, including Room for Two, Someone Like Me and Women of the House.

Her biggest breakthrough came in 1996 when she was cast as Debra Barone in Everybody Loves Raymond.

Everybody Loves Raymond

Everybody Loves Raymond became the defining project of Patricia Heaton’s acting career.

The sitcom premiered on CBS in 1996 and followed sportswriter Ray Barone and his family life on Long Island. Heaton played Debra, Ray’s wife, opposite Ray Romano.

The show’s ensemble cast also included Brad Garrett, Doris Roberts, Peter Boyle and Monica Horan.

Heaton’s performance earned widespread critical acclaim. She received Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series during the final seven seasons of the show and won the award twice.

The sitcom ended in 2005 after nine seasons and became one of the most successful family comedies of its generation.

Life After Everybody Loves Raymond

Following the end of Everybody Loves Raymond, Heaton continued working in television, film and theatre.

She briefly starred in the sitcom Back to You, which was canceled after one season. In 2007, she returned to the stage in the off-Broadway production The Scene, earning recognition for her performance.

Her next major television role came in 2009 when she was cast as Frankie Heck on the ABC sitcom The Middle.

The series followed the daily life of a middle-class family in Indiana and became another major success for Heaton. She remained with the show until it concluded in 2018.

Heaton also hosted the Food Network cooking series Patricia Heaton Parties. The program focused on recipes, entertaining and hosting parties.

Her work on the show earned her a third Emmy Award in 2016 for Outstanding Culinary Program.

Film and Producing Career

In addition to her television work, Heaton has appeared in several television movies and feature films.

Her credits include Shattered Dreams, Miracle in the Woods, A Town Without Christmas, The Goodbye Girl and The Engagement Ring.

In 2006, she portrayed former US Ambassador Barbara Bodine in the television docudrama The Path to 9/11.

She also played Ellen Cohen in the Hallmark film Front of the Class, a story involving a mother raising a child with Tourette syndrome.

Beyond acting, Heaton has worked as a producer. Her producing credits include the 2005 documentary The Bituminous Coal Queens of Pennsylvania. She also co-produced the 2006 film Amazing Grace.

Awards and Recognition

Patricia Heaton has received numerous awards throughout her career.

She has won three Emmy Awards, including two for her performance in Everybody Loves Raymond and another for Patricia Heaton Parties.

In 2012, she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in recognition of her contribution to television.

Her performances have also earned her multiple nominations and awards from various entertainment organizations.

Personal Life

Patricia Heaton has been married to English actor, director and producer David Hunt since 1990.

Hunt also appeared on Everybody Loves Raymond, playing a neighbor who was often portrayed as a rival to Ray Barone.

The couple has four sons together.

Patricia Heaton Real Estate

Patricia Heaton and her husband have owned several valuable properties in the Los Angeles area.

In 2001, the couple purchased an 8,400-square-foot mansion in the affluent Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles for approximately $4.85 million.

The Italian-inspired property was later sold in 2013 for around $8 million.

In 2013, Heaton and Hunt purchased another mansion in Toluca Lake for approximately $5.4 million. The 7,600-square-foot property featured a detached guesthouse, marble floors, a security system and a swimming pool.

The couple sold the Toluca Lake home in September 2020 for approximately $7.5 million.

In November 2021, Heaton reportedly purchased another home in Toluca Lake for just under $5 million.

Also Read: Ray Romano Net Worth