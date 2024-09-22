Leslie Jones, a prominent comedian, actress, and writer, has built a net worth of $7 million through her successful career. Best known for her time on “Saturday Night Live” (2014–2019), Leslie gained widespread recognition as a cast member and writer. Over the years, she has made significant contributions to television and film, with standout roles in movies like “Ghostbusters” (2016), “Trainwreck” (2015), “Top Five” (2014), and “Coming 2 America” (2021). Jones also expanded her portfolio by hosting the ABC game show “Supermarket Sweep” in 2020 and starring in several comedy specials, including “Leslie Jones: Time Machine” (2020). Her versatility and humor have cemented her place in the entertainment industry.

Leslie Jones Net Worth $7 Million Date of Birth September 7, 1967 Place of Birth Memphis, Tennessee Nationality American Profession Comedian, Actress, and Writer

Early Life

Born Annette Jones on September 7, 1967, in Memphis, Tennessee, Leslie grew up in a family that moved frequently due to her father’s military career. Eventually, the family settled in Los Angeles, where her father worked as an electronics engineer at Stevie Wonder’s radio station, KJLH. Leslie attended high school in Lynwood, California, and later earned a basketball scholarship to Chapman University, where she initially majored in computer science before switching to communications.

While at college, Leslie won the title of “Funniest Person on Campus,” marking the start of her comedy career. Encouraged by friends, she entered a comedy contest and began to pursue stand-up seriously. After briefly transferring to Colorado State University, Leslie left college to focus on building her comedic skills and career.

Career

Jones began her career performing stand-up comedy in Los Angeles. She worked at UPS and Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles by day, while honing her craft in comedy clubs at night. Notable comedians like Dave Chappelle and Mother Love recognized her talent and encouraged her to move to New York City to expand her skills.

Her persistence led to appearances on BET’s “ComicView” and eventually landed her a spot on “Saturday Night Live” (SNL) in 2014. Initially hired as a writer, Leslie quickly became a featured player, making history as the oldest person to join the cast at age 47. During her five seasons on SNL, she earned two Primetime Emmy nominations and appeared in over 100 episodes. Her bold and unique humor made her a fan favorite.

Leslie Jones Movies and TV Shows

Beyond SNL, Leslie Jones has appeared in numerous films. She co-starred with Chris Rock in “Top Five” (2014) and shared the screen with Amy Schumer in “Trainwreck” (2015). One of her most significant roles came in the 2016 all-female reboot of “Ghostbusters,” where she portrayed Patty Tolan. Despite some backlash against the film, Jones’ performance was widely praised, and the movie grossed over $229 million worldwide.

Her voice work includes roles in animated films like “Sing” (2016) and “The Angry Birds Movie 2” (2019). Leslie also returned to the big screen in “Coming 2 America” (2021), earning an MTV Movie + TV Award for Best Comedic Performance.

In addition to acting, Jones began hosting the revival of “Supermarket Sweep” in 2020. Her dynamic personality and humor made her a natural fit for the role.

Personal Life

Leslie has used her platform to advocate against online abuse and racism. After the release of “Ghostbusters,” she faced an onslaught of racist and sexist attacks on social media. With support from fans and celebrities, Leslie stood her ground and continued to call out hate speech, making an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” to address the issue.

She has also been active in supporting various causes and organizations, using her fame to highlight issues close to her heart.

Leslie Jones Salary

During her time on “Saturday Night Live,” Leslie reportedly earned a significant salary. First-year cast members typically make around $147,000 per season, while more senior cast members can earn up to $525,000 annually. It is likely that Leslie’s salary fell somewhere in the mid-to-higher range during her time on the show.

In terms of real estate, Leslie made notable investments in both New York and Los Angeles. In 2017, she purchased a Manhattan condo for $1.75 million, and in 2020, she bought a $3.875 million home in Beverly Hills, California. These purchases reflect her financial success and savvy investments.

Leslie Jones Net Worth

Leslie Jones net worth is $7 million.