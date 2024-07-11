Lester Holt, an esteemed American news journalist and anchor, boasts a net worth of $35 million. His annual salary at NBC is $10 million. Holt is widely recognized for hosting NBC News programs such as “NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.” Notably, he is the first African-American to solo anchor a major American weekday nightly news program. Beyond his role as an anchor, Holt often moderates presidential debates and appears in various TV shows and films.

Lester Holt Net Worth $35 Million Date of Birth March 8, 1959 Place of Birth Marin County, California Nationality American Profession Journalist

Early Life

Lester Don Holt Jr. was born on March 8, 1959, at an Air Force base in Marin County, California, and was primarily raised in Sacramento. With Jamaican, Indian, and European heritage, Holt grew up with three siblings. He graduated from high school in 1977 and attended California State University in Sacramento, where he studied government but did not graduate. During college, he began his broadcasting career as a disc jockey at a local country and western radio station.

Lester Holt Career

Holt realized that pursuing a career as a news presenter was key to advancing in the broadcasting industry. After working as a disc jockey, he joined CBS in the early ’80s, where he remained for 19 years. His first position was at WCBS-TV in New York City, followed by a role as a weekend anchor and reporter for a CBS affiliate in Los Angeles in 1982. After a year in LA, he returned to New York and then moved to a CBS News affiliate in Chicago in 1986. During his 14 years in Chicago, Holt anchored the evening news and reported from war zones and other dangerous areas worldwide.

NBC

In 2000, Holt joined MSNBC, becoming a full-time substitute anchor for “NBC Nightly News” and “Today” by 2003. He advanced to co-anchor of “Weekend Today” and, by 2005, hosted his own two-hour daily newscast. In 2007, he was named anchor for the weekend edition of “NBC Nightly News,” and later became the full-time, permanent anchor for the weekday edition, replacing Brian Williams.

Also Read: Lauren Graham Net Worth

Holt’s tenure as anchor of “NBC Nightly News” has been generally stable, though in 2018, ABC News surpassed NBC in total viewership. Holt faced criticism during the 2016 presidential debates for perceived bias, but President Trump later acknowledged Holt’s performance. In 2017, Holt’s interview with Trump, discussing the firing of FBI Director James Comey, led to accusations from Trump that the interview had been doctored.

Other Work

Holt has made cameo appearances in films like “The Fugitive,” “U.S. Marshalls,” and “Primal Fear,” and appeared in TV shows such as “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “Due South,” “Early Edition,” “Warehouse 13,” and “30 Rock.” He has hosted dog shows and documentaries, including “Mystery of the Crystal Skulls” on the History Channel.

Family Life

Holt is married to Carol Hagen, and they have two sons, including Stefan Holt, a successful news anchor. Stefan has children, making Lester a grandfather. Holt is a Christian and enjoys playing the bass guitar.

Lester Holt Salary

Holt’s multifaceted role at NBC earns him a salary of $10 million per year. In 2017, he sold his Manhattan condo for $6.4 million. Holt had purchased the apartment in 2007 for $3.22 million. Located in the luxurious Grand Madison building, the condo features 11-foot ceilings, a private balcony, large windows, and a built-in espresso maker. The Grand Madison building, built in 1906, is renowned for its Beaux-Arts-style architecture.

Lester Holt Net Worth

Lester Holt net worth is $35 million.