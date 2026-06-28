Let’s inculcate the right values to our children, Kindiki says

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has called for renewed efforts to instil discipline and moral values in learners, saying academic excellence alone cannot build a stable society.

Speaking during the 60th anniversary celebrations of Burieruri Boys Senior School in Igembe Central Constituency, Prof Kindiki said the recent wave of unrest in some boarding schools underscored the need to strengthen value-based education.

“Education without values gives knowledge without character,” he said.

The Deputy President said students should be taught to embrace dialogue and peaceful resolution of disputes instead of resorting to arson, destruction of property or violence whenever grievances arise.

Prof Kindiki reaffirmed the Kenya Kwanza administration’s commitment to improving the country’s education system, describing education as a central pillar of Kenya’s social and economic transformation.

He said the government had made unprecedented investments in the sector since taking office in 2022, culminating in the largest education allocation in the country’s history.

“This year’s education budget stands at Sh784 billion, the highest allocation ever,” he said.

The Deputy President said the government had already recruited 100,000 teachers and would employ an additional 24,000 this year, bringing the total number of new teachers hired under the current administration to 124,000.

He noted that the figure surpasses the pre-2022 election pledge of employing 116,000 teachers.

Prof Kindiki also highlighted ongoing infrastructure expansion in schools, saying the government had embarked on constructing 23,000 new classrooms and 1,600 science laboratories across the country to improve access to quality education.

He said the introduction of a student-centred funding model would further enhance affordability, relevance and quality in the education sector while ensuring resources are allocated according to learners’ needs.

The Deputy President urged parents, teachers, religious leaders and the wider community to work together in nurturing responsible and disciplined young people capable of driving the country’s future development.