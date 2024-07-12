Linda Blair Net Worth

Linda Blair, an American actress and producer, has a net worth of $2 million. She is best known for her Golden Globe-winning and Oscar-nominated performance as Regan MacNeil in the 1973 horror film “The Exorcist.” Blair also hosted the Fox Family/ABC Family paranormal reality show “Scariest Places on Earth” from 2001 to 2006 and starred as Joni Witherspoon on the BBC series “L.A. 7” (2000). With more than 70 acting credits, Blair’s notable works include “Airport 1975” (1974), “Hell Night” (1981), “Repossessed” (1990), and “Scream” (1996), as well as TV series like “Hidden Faces” (1968–1969), “Fantasy Island” (1982), “Murder, She Wrote” (1985), and “Supernatural” (2006). She has also appeared on various game shows and reality series, and served as an associate producer on films like “Grotesque” (1988) and “Skins” (1994). In 1997, Blair played Rizzo in a Broadway revival of “Grease.”

Early Life

Linda Blair was born Linda Denise Blair on January 22, 1959, in St. Louis, Missouri. Her parents, Elinore and James Blair, along with her older siblings, Debbie and Jim, moved to Westport, Connecticut, when Linda was 2 years old. Her father, a former Navy test pilot, became an executive recruiter, while her mother worked as a real estate agent. Blair began modeling at age 5, appearing in catalogs for J.C. Penney, Sears, and Macy’s, and in over 70 commercials for brands like Welch’s. By age 6, she was featured in print ads for “The New York Times.” Additionally, Blair took up horse riding early on and became a trained equestrian.

Linda Blair Career

Blair’s acting career began in 1968 with her role as Allyn Jaffe on the NBC soap opera “Hidden Faces,” and her first film appearance was in “The Way We Live Now” (1970). In 1971, she starred in “The Sporting Club,” but it was her portrayal of Regan MacNeil in “The Exorcist” (1973) that skyrocketed her to fame. The film grossed $441.3 million (over $1.8 billion adjusted for inflation) and earned 10 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress for Blair. She reprised her role in “Exorcist II: The Heretic” (1977).

Following “The Exorcist,” Blair appeared in films like “Airport 1975” (1974), “Roller Boogie” (1979), and “Wild Horse Hank” (1979), and TV movies such as “Born Innocent” (1974), “Sarah T. – Portrait of a Teenage Alcoholic” (1975), “Sweet Hostage” (1975), and “Summer of Fear” (1978). In the ’80s, she guest-starred on “Fantasy Island” (1982), “The Love Boat” (1982), “Murder, She Wrote” (1985), and “Monsters” (1989), and appeared in nearly 20 films, including “Ruckus” (1980), “Chained Heat” (1983), “Night Patrol” (1984), “Red Heat” (1985), “Nightforce” (1987), “Moving Target” (1988), and “Grotesque” (1988).

Blair starred as Marti Gaines in the 1981 slasher film “Hell Night” and posed nude for “Playboy” magazine in 1983. She co-starred with Leslie Nielsen in the 1990 “Exorcist” parody “Repossessed” and appeared in films like “Zapped Again!” (1990) and “Dead Sleep” (1990). On television, she was featured in TV movies such as “Calendar Girl, Cop, Killer?: The Bambi Bembenek Story” (1992) and “Perry Mason: The Case of the Heartbroken Bride” (1992). Blair also guest-starred on “MacGyver” (1990), “Married… with Children” (1992), “Renegade” (1996), and “Psi Factor: Chronicles of the Paranormal” (1998). In 1996, she reunited with Wes Craven for a role in “Scream.”

In the 2000s, Blair continued her career with roles on “L.A. 7,” guest appearances on shows like “Supernatural” (2006), and films such as “Hitters Anonymous” (2005), “All Is Normal” (2006), and “Surge of Power: Revenge of the Sequel” (2016). She has served as a guest judge on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (2014) and “American Rescue Dog Show” (2018), and appeared on “Eli Roth’s History of Horror” (2018) and “Cursed Films” (2020). In 2021, she won a Best Actress award at the Hollywood Blood Horror Festival for the film “Landfill.”

Personal Life

Blair has been linked romantically with several notable figures, including singer Rick Springfield, guitarist Neil Giraldo, Deep Purple bassist Glenn Hughes, Styx guitarist Tommy Shaw, and actor Wings Hauser. She dated singer Rick James for two years and was the subject of his song “Cold Blooded.” Blair faced legal troubles in 1977 when she was arrested in Connecticut for conspiracy to possess cocaine. She received three years’ probation and was ordered to make public appearances to speak about the dangers of drugs. Blair was diagnosed with an umbilical hernia in 2014.

Animal Rescue

In 2004, Blair founded the Linda Blair WorldHeart Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming abused, neglected, and abandoned animals. She became a vegan in the early 2000s after being a vegetarian for more than a decade and co-wrote the book “Going Vegan!” with Sunny J. Harris.

Linda Blair Awards and Nominations

Blair’s performance in “The Exorcist” earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress, a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture, and Golden Globe nominations for Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture and Most Promising Newcomer – Female. She received two Bravo Otto nominations for Best Actress in 1974 and 1975. In 1991, Blair received the Joe Bob Briggs Life Time Achievement Award for Horror, and in 2007, she was inducted into the Phoenix International Horror & Sci-Fi Film Festival Hall of Fame. Her work in “Born Innocent” earned a TV Land Award nomination for Blockbuster Movie of the Week in 2006. Blair also won a Hollywood Blood Horror Festival Best Actress award for “Landfill” in 2021, with the film earning additional awards for Best Acting Ensemble and a Seattle Film Festival nomination for Best Ensemble in a Feature Film.

