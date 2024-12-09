Lindy Waters III Siblings: Get to Know Leana, Lauren and Lindsay

Lindy Waters III, born on July 28, 1997, is a Kiowa-American professional basketball player for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA.

He played college basketball at Oklahoma State University and was named a finalist for the 2023–24 NBA Social Justice Champion Award due to his foundation’s work supporting Native American youth.

Recently, he suffered a hyperextended left knee during a game against the Memphis Grizzlies but is expected to return soon.

Waters has previously played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and has made significant contributions on the court since joining the Warriors.

Siblings

Lindy has three sisters, namely Leana, Lauren, and Lindsay.

The family, which includes their mother Lisa and father Lindy Waters Jr., moved to Norman, Oklahoma when Lindy was four years old.

They share a strong connection to their Native American heritage, which plays a significant role in their lives and Lindy’s basketball career.

College career

Waters played college basketball at Oklahoma State University from 2016 to 2020, where he developed his skills and showcased his versatility as a player.

During his senior year, he averaged 10.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.

Waters was known for his ability to shoot from long range and contribute defensively, making him a key player for the Cowboys.

NBA career

After going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft, Waters signed with the Oklahoma City Blue, the G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

This experience allowed him to refine his skills and gain valuable playing time.

In February 2022, he signed a two-way contract with the Thunder and made his NBA debut shortly thereafter.

During his first season with the Thunder (2021-2022), he averaged 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game over 20 appearances.

His shooting ability, particularly from beyond the arc, proved to be a significant asset to the team.

In September 2023, Waters signed with the Golden State Warriors, marking an exciting new chapter in his professional career.

With the Warriors, he was expected to provide depth in the wing position and contribute as a shooter and defender off the bench.

His previous experience with the Thunder helped him adapt quickly to the Warriors’ system, which emphasizes ball movement and three-point shooting.

Beyond his basketball achievements, Lindy Waters III is also recognized for his commitment to social justice and community engagement.

He was named a finalist for the 2023–24 NBA Social Justice Champion Award due to his efforts through his foundation that supports Native American youth.

Accolades

Waters has received several accolades throughout his basketball career, both in college and professionally.

During his time at Oklahoma State University, he was recognized for his outstanding performance on the court, earning a spot on the All-Big 12 Conference team.

He finished his college career with 1,152 points, ranking 31st in school history, and was one of only five players to win in every Big 12 Conference road venue.

Additionally, he earned Academic All-Big 12 honors and was named “Indian of the Year” by the American Indian Exposition.

In the NBA, while Waters has yet to secure major awards, he gained recognition as a finalist for the NBA 2023-24 Social Justice Champion Award due to his foundation’s impactful work supporting Native American youth.