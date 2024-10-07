Close Menu
    Subscribe
    Talk of Town

    List Of Governors In Kenya

    Andrew WalyaulaBy No Comments3 Mins Read
    List Of Governors In Kenya

    Who is a Governor in Kenya?

    A county governor in Kenya is an elected leader responsible for managing the affairs of a county. Before starting their work, the governor takes an oath to perform their duties faithfully. The governor’s main responsibilities include executing the laws and policies established by the Constitution and local legislation.

    The governor also carries out specific state functions assigned by the President after consulting with them. They represent the county at national and international events, promoting its interests.

    Additionally, the governor appoints members to the county executive committee, which helps run the county’s administration, with the approval of the county assembly. They organize the committee’s structure to ensure it effectively addresses the county’s functions.

    The governor submits plans and policies to the county assembly for approval, reviews and approves bills passed by the assembly, and chairs meetings of the county executive committee. They also have the authority to make official announcements through the county gazette, which informs the public of important decisions. below is a list of governors in Kenya who were elected in 2022 to serve until 2027.

    List Of Governors In Kenya

    County Code County Name Governor Party
    001 Mombasa Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir ODM
    002 Kwale Fatuma Mohamed Achani UDA
    003 Kilifi Gideon Maitha Mung’aro ODM
    004 Tana River Dhadho Godhana ODM
    005 Lamu Issa Timamy ANC
    006 Taita-Taveta Andrew Mwadime Independent
    007 Garissa Nathif Jama ODM
    008 Wajir Ahmed Abdullahi Jiir ODM
    009 Mandera Mohamed Adan Khalif UDM
    010 Marsabit Mohamud Ali UDM
    011 Isiolo Abdi Guyo Jubilee Party
    012 Meru Kawira Mwangaza Independent
    013 Tharaka Nithi Onesmus Muthomi Njuki UDA
    014 Embu Cecily Mbarire UDA
    015 Kitui Julius Malombe Wiper (WDP)
    016 Machakos Wavinya Ndeti Wiper (WDP)
    017 Makueni Mutula Kilonzo Wiper (WDP)
    018 Nyandarua Moses Badilisha Kiarie UDA
    019 Nyeri Edward Mutahi Kahiga UDA
    020 Kirinyaga Anne Mumbi Waiguru UDA
    021 Muranga Irungu Kangata UDA
    022 Kiambu Kimani Wamatangi UDA
    023 Turkana Jeremiah Lomurkai ODM
    024 West Pokot Simon Kachapin UDA
    025 Samburu Jonathan Lati Leleliit UDA
    026 Trans-Nzoia George Natembeya DAP-K
    027 Uasin Gishu Jonathan Bii UDA
    028 Elgeyo-Marakwet Wesley Rotich UDA
    029 Nandi Stephen Sang UDA
    030 Baringo Benjamin Cheboi UDA
    031 Laikipia Joshua Irungu UDA
    032 Nakuru Susan Kihika UDA
    033 Narok Patrick Ntutu UDA
    034 Kajiado Joseph Jama Ole Lenku ODM
    035 Kericho Dr Erick Kipkoech Mutai UDA
    036 Bomet Hillary Barchok UDA
    037 Kakamega Fernandes Odinga Barasa ODM
    038 Vihiga Dr. Wilber Khasilwa Ottichilo ODM
    039 Bungoma Kenneth Lusaka FORD Kenya
    040 Busia Paul Otuoma ODM
    041 Siaya James Orengo ODM
    042 Kisumu Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o ODM
    043 Homa Bay Gladys Wanga ODM
    044 Migori Ochilo Ayacko ODM
    045 Kisii Simba Arati ODM
    046 Nyamira Amos Kimwomi Nyaribo UPA
    047 Nairobi Sakaja Arthur Johnson UDA
    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Through his expertise, he navigates the ever-evolving landscape of journalism, embracing innovation to provide readers with articles that are both compelling and accessible. Walyaula@kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Comments are closed.

    List Of Attorney Generals In Kenya

    List Of Governors In Kenya

     