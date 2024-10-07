Who is a Governor in Kenya?
A county governor in Kenya is an elected leader responsible for managing the affairs of a county. Before starting their work, the governor takes an oath to perform their duties faithfully. The governor’s main responsibilities include executing the laws and policies established by the Constitution and local legislation.
The governor also carries out specific state functions assigned by the President after consulting with them. They represent the county at national and international events, promoting its interests.
Additionally, the governor appoints members to the county executive committee, which helps run the county’s administration, with the approval of the county assembly. They organize the committee’s structure to ensure it effectively addresses the county’s functions.
The governor submits plans and policies to the county assembly for approval, reviews and approves bills passed by the assembly, and chairs meetings of the county executive committee. They also have the authority to make official announcements through the county gazette, which informs the public of important decisions. below is a list of governors in Kenya who were elected in 2022 to serve until 2027.
List Of Governors In Kenya
|County Code
|County Name
|Governor
|Party
|001
|Mombasa
|Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir
|ODM
|002
|Kwale
|Fatuma Mohamed Achani
|UDA
|003
|Kilifi
|Gideon Maitha Mung’aro
|ODM
|004
|Tana River
|Dhadho Godhana
|ODM
|005
|Lamu
|Issa Timamy
|ANC
|006
|Taita-Taveta
|Andrew Mwadime
|Independent
|007
|Garissa
|Nathif Jama
|ODM
|008
|Wajir
|Ahmed Abdullahi Jiir
|ODM
|009
|Mandera
|Mohamed Adan Khalif
|UDM
|010
|Marsabit
|Mohamud Ali
|UDM
|011
|Isiolo
|Abdi Guyo
|Jubilee Party
|012
|Meru
|Kawira Mwangaza
|Independent
|013
|Tharaka Nithi
|Onesmus Muthomi Njuki
|UDA
|014
|Embu
|Cecily Mbarire
|UDA
|015
|Kitui
|Julius Malombe
|Wiper (WDP)
|016
|Machakos
|Wavinya Ndeti
|Wiper (WDP)
|017
|Makueni
|Mutula Kilonzo
|Wiper (WDP)
|018
|Nyandarua
|Moses Badilisha Kiarie
|UDA
|019
|Nyeri
|Edward Mutahi Kahiga
|UDA
|020
|Kirinyaga
|Anne Mumbi Waiguru
|UDA
|021
|Muranga
|Irungu Kangata
|UDA
|022
|Kiambu
|Kimani Wamatangi
|UDA
|023
|Turkana
|Jeremiah Lomurkai
|ODM
|024
|West Pokot
|Simon Kachapin
|UDA
|025
|Samburu
|Jonathan Lati Leleliit
|UDA
|026
|Trans-Nzoia
|George Natembeya
|DAP-K
|027
|Uasin Gishu
|Jonathan Bii
|UDA
|028
|Elgeyo-Marakwet
|Wesley Rotich
|UDA
|029
|Nandi
|Stephen Sang
|UDA
|030
|Baringo
|Benjamin Cheboi
|UDA
|031
|Laikipia
|Joshua Irungu
|UDA
|032
|Nakuru
|Susan Kihika
|UDA
|033
|Narok
|Patrick Ntutu
|UDA
|034
|Kajiado
|Joseph Jama Ole Lenku
|ODM
|035
|Kericho
|Dr Erick Kipkoech Mutai
|UDA
|036
|Bomet
|Hillary Barchok
|UDA
|037
|Kakamega
|Fernandes Odinga Barasa
|ODM
|038
|Vihiga
|Dr. Wilber Khasilwa Ottichilo
|ODM
|039
|Bungoma
|Kenneth Lusaka
|FORD Kenya
|040
|Busia
|Paul Otuoma
|ODM
|041
|Siaya
|James Orengo
|ODM
|042
|Kisumu
|Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o
|ODM
|043
|Homa Bay
|Gladys Wanga
|ODM
|044
|Migori
|Ochilo Ayacko
|ODM
|045
|Kisii
|Simba Arati
|ODM
|046
|Nyamira
|Amos Kimwomi Nyaribo
|UPA
|047
|Nairobi
|Sakaja Arthur Johnson
|UDA