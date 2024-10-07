Who is a Governor in Kenya?

A county governor in Kenya is an elected leader responsible for managing the affairs of a county. Before starting their work, the governor takes an oath to perform their duties faithfully. The governor’s main responsibilities include executing the laws and policies established by the Constitution and local legislation.

The governor also carries out specific state functions assigned by the President after consulting with them. They represent the county at national and international events, promoting its interests.

Additionally, the governor appoints members to the county executive committee, which helps run the county’s administration, with the approval of the county assembly. They organize the committee’s structure to ensure it effectively addresses the county’s functions.

The governor submits plans and policies to the county assembly for approval, reviews and approves bills passed by the assembly, and chairs meetings of the county executive committee. They also have the authority to make official announcements through the county gazette, which informs the public of important decisions. below is a list of governors in Kenya who were elected in 2022 to serve until 2027.

List Of Governors In Kenya