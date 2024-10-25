Los Angeles Rams’ offense leads way in impressive victory over Vikings

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Minnesota Vikings 30-20 on “Thursday Night Football.”

The Rams returned two crucial players from injury, wide receivers Cooper Kupp (ankle) and Puka Nacua (knee), and scored a season-high 30 points against the Vikings, who entered the game rated first in defensive DVOA.

Los Angeles only saw its top two receivers on the field together in the season opener before Nacua injured his knee in the loss. Kupp hurt his ankle the next week, and the offence struggled to find consistency without the pair on the field.

The return of Kupp and Nacua freed up the field for the Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford, who completed passes to nine different players during the triumph. Nacua had the most targets (9), followed by Kupp (8), and running back Kyren Williams (7).

Also Read: NFL star Josh Reynolds shot in back of head after leaving Denver strip club

The win improved the Rams’ record to 3-4, with two of their three victories occurring four days apart. Despite a 1-4 start, the Rams enter the weekend knotted with the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals at 3-4. The Rams are just one game behind the division-leading Seattle Seahawks.

Los Angeles will play in Seattle in Week 9.