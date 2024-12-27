LSK Calls For National Dialogue On Enforced Disappearances

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has called for a national dialogue on enforced disappearances, expressing concern over the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja’s recent statement regarding the surge of abductions in the country.

In his statement, Kanja denied any involvement of the police in the abductions, which have seen over 80 people disappear since June, according to the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC).

LSK President Faith Odhiambo criticized the Inspector General’s response, calling it insufficient.

She said it was not enough for Kanja to simply deny police involvement without outlining clear actions to address the ongoing violations.

“It is insufficient for the Inspector-General of Police to merely deny police involvement in these abductions without explicitly outlining the steps being taken to address these egregious violations,” Odhiambo said. “The Inspector-General appears to lack awareness of his mandate under the law or the ability to discharge it effectively. This is a grave abdication of duty that cannot be countenanced in a constitutional democracy.”

Odhiambo emphasized that the Inspector General’s office is responsible for ensuring the safety and security of citizens, and if the IG is unable to fulfill this duty, he must either step up to the challenge or resign. She warned that failing to do so would amount to a betrayal of public trust.

“The office of the Inspector-General is entrusted with the responsibility to ensure the safety and security of all citizens. If the holder of this office is incapable of fulfilling that mandate, it would be in the best interest of the nation for him to either rise to the occasion and discharge his duties effectively or tender his resignation forthwith,” she said.

LSK has called on the Inspector General to take immediate action by investigating and prosecuting those responsible for the abductions.

The society also urges the police to take visible and demonstrable steps to reassure the public and protect citizens from further violations.

“Law Society of Kenya calls for a national dialogue on enforced disappearances and a comprehensive strategy to combat these violations,” Odhiambo added.

The recent cases of abductions that have raised alarm include individuals such as Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, and the reported detention of Gabriel Supeet at Ntulele Police Station, among others.

In response, LSK has asked the families of the abducted individuals to come forward with accurate and comprehensive information regarding these incidents.

This will help the society document the circumstances of each case, initiate legal action where rights violations have occurred, and advocate for justice at both national and international forums.

“We assure the public of our unrelenting commitment to ensure justice is served and to support the families during this challenging time,” LSK said. “We encourage members of the public who possess credible information about the abducted individuals to report to the LSK Secretariat or any of our regional offices.”