LSK to Hold Meeting Over Nomination of Wambui Shadrack for Nairobi Rep 

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) election board is set to hold a virtual meeting on January 31 in response to a complaint lodged by Wambui Shadrack Kinyanjui, a candidate for the position of Nairobi representative.

Dr Owiso Owiso, the board secretary, has also requested prompt confirmation from Wambui regarding reliance on oral submissions or written complaints.

Last week, the board invalidated Wambui’s nomination for Nairobi Representative in the 2024 LSK Council Elections.

The decision was based on the determination that the nominator, Munyithya Justus Maithya, practicing in Mombasa, did not meet the qualifications outlined in the Law Society of Kenya Act (2014) and the General Regulations (2020).

According to the Act, a candidate must be nominated by two Society members who consent in writing and are qualified for the office by the nomination deadline.

Through “Sheria Mtaani- Na Shadrack Wambui”, the lawyer who hails from Mathare Slums has been representing slum dwellers in the corridors of justice.

“The idea about Sheria Mtaani was conceived in 2018 but everything was formalised this year. We are now domiciled at the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government under Section 10 of the Non-Governmental Organizations Co-ordination Act,” Wambui told Capital Sports in 2020.

“We came up with the idea largely because of the harsh environment that we grew up in back then. There was a pressing need to secure legal representation. Unfortunately engaging an advocate was and still is quite expensive for people living in slums like Kibra, Kayole and Mathare where we were born and raised. Between 2018 and now we have been doing a lot of pro-bono work. We actually offered ourselves to represent children who are in conflict with the law at Milimani Law Courts where we pick briefs on a regular basis to represent children.”

By Pinnah Mokeira