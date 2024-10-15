Lyle Lovett, KT Tunstall, And Madison Cunningham To Headline 2025 Celtic Connections Festival

The 2025 Celtic Connections festival will feature renowned American songwriter Lyle Lovett, Scottish indie singer KT Tunstall, and Grammy-winning artist Madison Cunningham as headliners.

The festival, taking place in January, will kick off with a special concert celebrating Glasgow’s musical heritage, titled “a night of secret surprises.”

This year’s event will showcase around 300 performances over 18 days, featuring more than 1,200 acts from 20 different countries. Organizers say the festival will blend “international icons with emerging acts,” creating unforgettable performances and unique collaborations.

The opening concert on January 16 will tie into Glasgow 850, a series of events celebrating the city’s 850th birthday.

It promises “unique collaborations from familiar faces, emerging stars, surprise guests, and commissioned performances and film.”

Donald Shaw, the creative producer of the event, noted the festival’s growth: “Celtic Connections has evolved from a local Glasgow festival to a national and now an international flagship event. We draw inspiration from both traditional and contemporary music, with Glasgow always at our heart. Opening the festival in celebration of our city’s artistic talent is incredibly special.”

This festival will also feature the first-ever concert at the Emirates Arena, typically known for sporting events, with Stornoway folk band Peat and Diesel performing there.

Lovett will headline the Royal Concert Hall, while Tunstall will celebrate the 20th anniversary of her debut album, Eye to the Telescope, at the same venue. Cunningham, who won the Best Folk Album award at the 2023 Grammys, will perform at the Pavilion Theatre.

Other highlights include performances by Glasgow indie-pop veterans the Bluebells, a collaboration between folk band Breabach and the Scottish National Jazz Orchestra, and world music star Abi Sampa.

Scottish folk singer Karine Polwart will also headline the Royal Concert Hall, joined by a 300-strong choir made up of choral singers from across Scotland.

Bailie Annette Christie, chairperson of Glasgow Life, stated that the festival “will have something for everyone.”

To support attendees during the cost-of-living crisis, organizers will also offer discounts for individuals aged under 26.