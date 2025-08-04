M-PESA Sokoni Caravan Storms Nairobi as Final Leg of Nationwide Tour Kicks Off

The M-PESA Sokoni Caravan has now made a grand entrance into the Nairobi Region, bringing with it a range of exciting prizes for Safaricom customers.

Nairobi marks the climax and final leg of the nationwide tour, which began in June and has been delighting customers across the country.

The caravan tour kicked off in Kibera (Kwa DC) today and is expected to visit various estates in Nairobi, including Waithaka stage, Zambezi, Limuru stage and Wangige to celebrate customers as part of the M-PESA @18 celebrations.

“We officially kicked off our M-PESA Sokoni campaign in June. Since then, we have traversed the Coast region, Rift Valley, Mt. Kenya region and Greater Western, where we have had the opportunity to engage and interact with our customers in the market. This week, we embark on the Nairobi leg of the tour, which also marks the final stop, as we continue celebrating 18 years of M-PESA and the recent milestone of reaching 50 million customer subscriptions. I encourage all our customers across the region to come out in large numbers, meet our team and join us as we celebrate them in a special way for walking this journey with us,” said Dr. Peter Ndegwa, CEO at Safaricom.

The caravan will offer customers a chance to win various prizes, including shopping vouchers, electronics, smart phones, cash rewards, merchandise, and other surprises through the popular game show “M-PESA or the Box.”

Apart from the Caravan tour, several activities are also lined up throughout the week, starting with Safire Connect tomorrow, Tuesday, at the Strathmore University. This forum is designed to bring together like-minded individuals to exchange ideas on hustle, personal branding, community opportunities, and financial wellness.

A programme by the M-PESA Foundation, dubbed Wezesha Mama, will follow on Wednesday at the Michael Joseph Centre, Safaricom Headquarters, bringing together women groups from the region for financial and digital literacy training, as well as an opportunity to access seed capital to boost their business activities.

Safaricom will also host the M-PESA Agent Awards on Thursday to recognise and celebrate the stellar performance of its agents. This will be followed by the Grow with Safaricom Business Forum on Friday at the Michael Joseph Centre, and Safaricom Hook, an engagement and market day for the youth at Greenspan Mall.

The Grow with Safaricom Business Forums aim to empower SMEs with the knowledge and skills necessary to sustainably accelerate their growth and overcome challenges such as digitising operations, limited market access, regulatory barriers, brand building, and a lack of digital marketing expertise

Through the M-PESA Sokoni tour, Safaricom customers will also learn about and be empowered by various Safaricom products and services, including Ziidi MMF, Taasi Till and Taasi Pochi, Fuliza ya Biashara, Pochi la Biashara, Lipa na M-PESA, Safaricom Hook, Safaricom Emerald, and Masoko.

The M-PESA Sokoni caravan will continue touring the region and its environs over the coming days, with planned stops as follows:

Tomorrow: Kiambu, Banana, Witethie, Nod Ruiru

Wednesday: Mlolongo, Kitengela, Isinya, Kajiado

Thursday: Kayole Junction, Mwiki, Githurai 44, Githurai 45

Friday: Country Bus, Rongai, Kiserian, Ngong