Mac Jones Siblings: Getting to Know Will and Sarah Jane

Michael McCorkle “Mac” Jones, born September 5, 1998, is an American professional football quarterback currently playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL.

He gained prominence at Alabama, setting NCAA records and winning the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Selected by the New England Patriots in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Jones had a strong rookie season but faced challenges in subsequent years, leading to his trade to the Jaguars in 2024 after losing his starting position.

Siblings

Jones has two siblings, a brother named Will and a sister named Sarah Jane.

Will played soccer at Mercer University, while Sarah Jane competed in tennis for the College of Charleston123

College career

Jones began his football journey at the University of Alabama, where he played for the Crimson Tide from 2017 to 2020.

Initially serving as a backup quarterback, he took over as the starter in 2020 and had an outstanding senior season.

During that year, he threw for an impressive 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns, and only four interceptions.

His performance led Alabama to a perfect season (13-0) and culminated in a national championship victory over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

For his achievements, Jones received several accolades, including the Davey O’Brien Award for the best quarterback in college football and recognition as a consensus All-American.

NFL career

In the 2021 NFL Draft, Jones was selected 15th overall by the New England Patriots.

He quickly made a name for himself during his rookie season, starting all 17 games and throwing for 3,801 yards with 22 touchdowns while maintaining a completion percentage of around 67.6%.

His impressive debut earned him a spot in the Pro Bowl and helped lead the Patriots to the playoffs, where they faced off against the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round.

However, Jones’ subsequent seasons were marked by challenges.

In 2022, he struggled with injuries and faced criticism due to inconsistencies in performance and a change in coaching staff that saw Matt Patricia take over offensive duties.

These issues continued into the 2023 season, where Jones lost his starting position to rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe amid ongoing struggles.

In early 2024, following a difficult season and after losing his starting role, Mac Jones was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This move offered him an opportunity for a fresh start in a new environment where he could compete for the starting position alongside established quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Known for his strong accuracy, quick decision-making, and ability to read defenses, Jones excels in short to intermediate passing and has demonstrated poise under pressure.

Accolades

Jones has received numerous accolades throughout his football career, particularly during his time at the University of Alabama.

In 2020, he was awarded the Davey O’Brien Award, recognizing him as the nation’s top quarterback.

He also won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the Manning Award, further solidifying his status as one of the elite quarterbacks in college football that year.

Jones was a Heisman Trophy finalist and earned consensus All-American honors.

Additionally, he was named the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year and voted CoSIDA NCAA Division I Academic All-American of the Year, reflecting his excellence both on the field and in academics.

In 2022, he was recognized as an NCAA Today’s Top 10 Award recipient, honoring his achievements in athletics, academics, and community service.