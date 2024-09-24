Maino, an American rapper from Brooklyn, has built a solid career in the music industry, with a net worth of $1 million. Known for his gritty lyrics and street-inspired sound, Maino made his commercial debut with the hit single “Hi Hater” in 2008, followed by the chart-topping “All the Above” featuring T-Pain in 2009. Over the years, he has released several albums, mixtapes, and collaborative projects, including The Lobby Boyz with Jim Jones in 2022, cementing his place in the rap scene.

Maino Net Worth $1 Million Date of Birth August 30, 1973 Place of Birth New York City Nationality American Profession Rapper

Early Life

Born Jermaine Coleman on August 30, 1973, in New York City, Maino’s early life was marked by struggles. In the early 1990s, he became involved in a drug-related robbery and kidnapping plot, which led to a prison sentence of over ten years. It was during his incarceration that Maino turned to rapping as a way to pass the time and uplift his spirits, ultimately setting the foundation for his future music career.

Launching His Music Career

After his release from prison in 2003, Maino wasted no time in pursuing his passion for music. Inspired by Brooklyn legends such as The Notorious B.I.G. and Jay-Z, he launched his own record label, Hustle Hard Entertainment. He quickly began releasing mixtapes, with his first project Real Recognize Real dropping in 2005. Other mixtapes, such as King of the City, The Hand of God, and Brooklyn House, Pt. 1, helped establish his presence in the rap community.

If Tomorrow Comes…

Maino’s breakthrough came when he signed with Atlantic Records in 2007. His debut studio album, If Tomorrow Comes…, was released in 2009 and peaked at number 25 on the Billboard 200. The album’s lead single, Hi Hater, climbed to number 16 on the Hot Rap Songs chart, showcasing Maino’s ability to craft catchy hooks with a street edge. He followed up with the single All the Above featuring T-Pain, which became his first track to break into the Billboard Hot 100, reaching number 39. The album’s success solidified Maino’s status as a rising star in the hip-hop world.

The Day After Tomorrow

In 2012, Maino released his second studio album, The Day After Tomorrow, which included notable singles like “Let it Fly” featuring Roscoe Dash and “That Could Be Us” featuring Robbie Nova.

While the album did not achieve the same commercial success as his debut, it further established his consistency as a rapper. Maino continued to release a string of mixtapes and EPs throughout the early 2010s, including Unstoppable, The Art of War, and Respect the Jux.

Mixtapes and Collaborations

Maino’s mixtape game remained strong, and he released several notable projects, including K.O.B. (2014), K.O.B. 2, K.O.B. 3 (2015), and Maino Madness. His collaborations also extended to artists such as Uncle Murda, with whom he released Yellow Tape (King Kong & Godzilla) in 2016. He kept up his presence in the mixtape scene with K.O.B. Business in 2016 and his highly anticipated collaboration with Jim Jones on The Lobby Boyz in 2022.

Guest Appearances and Features

In addition to his solo work, Maino has made guest appearances on tracks by various other artists. Some of his notable collaborations include David Banner’s “Castles in Brooklyn,” Raekwon’s “Realer” and “To the Top,” and M.O.P.’s “Welcome 2 Brooklyn.” In 2015, he was featured on Erika Jayne’s dance hit “Crazy,” which went on to top the Dance Club Songs chart.

Personal Life

Throughout his life, Maino has faced legal issues, though none as severe as the incident that initially led to his incarceration. In 2014, he was accused of assaulting adult film actress Mellanie Monroe, but video evidence later cleared him of the charges. In 2016, Maino was briefly linked to a shooting incident at New York’s Irving Plaza during a T.I. concert, but the NYPD found no evidence connecting him to the crime.

On the personal front, Maino has had a high-profile relationship with model Maggie Carrie, who appeared on MTV’s Wild ‘N Out and later on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York alongside him.

Maino Net Worth

Maino net worth is $1 million.