Malachi Flynn Siblings: A Look at the Basketball Player’s Family Tree

Malachi Flynn is an American professional basketball player currently with the Austin Spurs in the NBA G League.

He played college basketball at San Diego State and was selected 29th overall by the Toronto Raptors in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Flynn gained attention for scoring a career-high 50 points in a game against the Atlanta Hawks in April 2024, marking one of the highest bench scoring performances in NBA history.

He has also played for the Detroit Pistons before joining the Spurs in October 2024.

Siblings

Malachi is the youngest of seven siblings, which has significantly shaped his competitive nature and character.

His family includes a sister, Angelica (Flynn) Anderson, who competed in track and field at Washington State University, along with her husband, Jeshua Anderson, a three-time NCAA outdoor 400-meter hurdles champion.

Flynn’s brothers, Isaiah and Josias, also played basketball at the collegiate level, with Isaiah attending Tacoma Community College and Josias playing for Truman State University.

Growing up in a large family environment in Tacoma, Washington, Flynn often attended various sporting events involving his siblings, which fostered a strong sense of competition and camaraderie within the household.

College career

Flynn began his college basketball journey at Washington State University, where he played during the 2016-2017 season.

He had a solid freshman year, averaging 15.8 points, 4.4 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game.

After one season, Flynn transferred to San Diego State University, where he sat out a year due to NCAA transfer rules.

Upon his return to the court during the 2018-2019 season, he made an immediate impact as a key player for the Aztecs.

In his junior year (2019-2020), Flynn truly emerged as a star, leading San Diego State to an impressive 30-2 record and securing the Mountain West Conference championship.

He averaged 17.6 points, 5.1 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game during this standout season.

His exceptional performance earned him several accolades, including Mountain West Conference Player of the Year and recognition as an Associated Press All-American.

NBA career

Flynn was selected by the Toronto Raptors with the 29th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

His selection was viewed as a great value pick due to his collegiate success and potential to contribute immediately to an NBA team.

During his rookie season with the Raptors, Flynn displayed flashes of brilliance, particularly in scoring and playmaking off the bench, averaging around 7.5 points and 2.5 assists per game in limited minutes.

In his second season, he continued to develop and gain more playing time as injuries affected the team’s roster.

In 2022, Flynn was traded to the Detroit Pistons, where he had an opportunity to take on a larger role within the team.

His scoring ability became more evident during this period as he averaged over 10 points per game.

A significant highlight of his career came in April 2024 when Flynn scored an impressive 50 points in a single game against the Atlanta Hawks.