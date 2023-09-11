Malindi Court Closes Case Against Pauline Njoroge, Releases Gadgets

Digital Communications strategist Pauline Njoroge says a case before a Malindi Court has been closed.

The political strategist on Monday said the prosecution had failed to prefer charges against her and asked for more time to gather evidence.

Pauline and two others had been detained over drug possession but were later charged with hate speech.

She also noted that her gadgets had been released into her custody.

Read: Pauline Njoroge Claims to Have Lost Sh300,000 After Arrest

Last month, the court heard that the digital strategist had lost Sh302,842 which was allegedly withdrawn from her bank account by the cops.

Malindi Chief Magistrate heard that the officers were the only third party that had access to her accounts.

“The defense informed the court to put on record that on 03/08/2023 at 19:05:03 hrs there was theft of Kshs. 302,842.00 from VISA bank account of Pauline Njoroge Njoki. Consequently the defense also applied that investigation be done by DCI alongside the current investigation and a report be filed in court on the grounds that; before the theft, the DCI officers were the only third parties who had actual possession and access to the said Bank Cards before the theft,” court papers read.

