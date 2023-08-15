Pauline Njoroge Claims to Have Lost Sh300,000 After Arrest

Jubilee party deputy organizing secretary Pauline Njoroge claims Malindi DCI officers stole from her following her arrest in Watamu in July.

During the mention of her case on Monday, to confirm if the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had made a decision to charge or to close the miscellaneous file and release her laptop and iPhone, Pauline through her lawyer claimed to be missing some money.

The court heard that the digital strategist had lost Sh302,842 which was allegedly withdrawn from her bank account by the cops.

Malindi Chief Magistrate heard that the officers were the only third party that had access to her accounts.

“The defense informed the court to put on record that on 03/08/2023 at 19:05:03 hrs there was theft of Kshs. 302,842.00 from VISA bank account of Pauline Njoroge Njoki. Consequently the defense also applied that investigation be done by DCI alongside the current investigation and a report be filed in court on the grounds that; before the theft, the DCI officers were the only third parties who had actual possession and access to the said Bank Cards before the theft,” court papers read.

The prosecution on its part told the court that it would consult with the investigating officer before making an informed decision on both orders.

The matter will be mentioned on Friday to confirm the release of her devices and get the State’s response on the missing cash.

Pauline was arrested alongside her friend Jane Nduta and taxi driver Emanze Jilani along Watamu-Jakaranda road.

The police said the trio had been detained over drug possession but were later charged with hate speech.

She was released on free bond.

