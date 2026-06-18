Man Arraigned at Makadara in Sh51 Million Fraud Case

A man accused of conspiring to defraud another of USD394,209 (approximately Sh51 million) will remain in custody until March 2, 2026 when the court will rule on whether to release him on bail.

The accused appeared before Principal Magistrate Gilbert Shikwe at the Makadara Law Courts on Wednesday.

He faces charges of conspiracy to defraud and giving false information to a public officer.

According to the charge sheet, he, along with three other suspects Muna Dahir Dalmar, Salma Osman Gureye, and Shamis Warsame Osman allegedly conspired between May 2023 and March 2024 to defraud Abdiaziz Abdullahi Fidow of the funds.

In a separate count, Dalmar, Gureye, and Osman are accused of giving false information to a police officer at Pangani Police Station, claiming they had been defrauded Sh54,796,000 by Fidow.

The prosecution says the claim was false and intended to trigger Fidow’s arrest.

According to the prosecution, he, along with co-accused, allegedly abducted and detained the complainant, Abdiaziz Abdullahi Fidow, at Oasis Apartments for three days, forcing him to sign documents acknowledging a debt of USD394,209.

The co-accused later reported the incident at Pangani Police Station prompting investigations that were subsequently taken over by the DCI Starehe.

Investigating Officer Elphas Simiyu told the court that the original allegations of fraud against the complainant were disproven, and the accused now faces charges for orchestrating a scheme to unlawfully obtain money and giving false information to authorities.

The affidavit opposing bond also alleges that he is a Somali national who has sought elective posts in Somalia, despite holding a Kenyan ID and passport.

Simiyu further alleged that he extorts money from Eastleigh’s business community under the guise of providing security for construction sites using an outlawed gang.

“That the accused extorts money from Eastleigh business community disguising has providing security to their construction dites using the outlawed gang.”

The prosecution warned that if released, he could intimidate the complainant and interfere with witnesses.

The prosecution urged the court to consider the Judiciary’s Bond and Bail Policy Guidelines, including the seriousness of the offense, the strength of the case and the accused’s character