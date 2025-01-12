Man Arrested After Fatally Assaulting 23-year-old Daughter in Bungoma

A 41-year-old man was arrested after he beat to death his 23-year-old daughter in Chesikaki village, in Mt. Elgon, Bungoma County.

Police said Esther Nasimiyu succumbed to her injuries on Thursday night, following a clash of opinions over an unspecified family matter.

Nasimiyu’s lifeless body was later discovered in her room on Friday January 10 at noon.

According to police, her body bore multiple body injuries inflicted by a blunt object.

Police urged parents to embrace alternative disciplinary methods as opposed to corporal punishment.

The parent was held at Chesikaki police station pending arraignment while Nasimiyu’s body is being preserved at Sante Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.

The incident comes days after a move to cane a 12-year-old girl over claims of talking to a boyfriend in a village in Gita, Kisumu County turned fatal.

The father of the girl had caned her after she was found talking to her boyfriend on the roadside in Kajulu village.

The girl’s mother had spotted her engaging with a juvenile believed to be her boyfriend. This angered her and she briefly caned her in the December 12, 2024 incident.

Come in the evening, the father of the girl arrived and also caned the girl as a form of discipline to discourage her from getting engaged in sexual practices.

The girl fell sick two days later and on January 1 she was rushed to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Referral Hospital where she succumbed.

A scan on her showed she had a blood clot in the brain.

It was not until last Tuesday that the father of the girl surrendered to the local administration revealing what had happened.

Police said they are investigating the incident. The man was questioned as part of the probe into the death.

The body is lying at the local mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations, police said.

Capital punishment is banned in the country.